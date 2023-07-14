Construction to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 West of Canton

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Contact: Corey McClelland, Project Engineer II, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday, July 17, 2023, a reconstruction project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 18 west of Canton between Interstate 29 and S.D. Highway 11. The project includes grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, box culvert replacement, lighting, permanent signing, pavement marking, and pavement surfacing.

The removal of trees within the construction area will occur first, along with culvert work near Highway 11.The contractor will construct the new culvert in phases.

Traffic will be maintained on Highway 18 in both directions with a 12-foot width restriction in place. Motorists are asked to use caution and reduce speed though the project work zone. Flagging zones will be set up in different locations throughout the project. The prime contractor on the $45.6 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date for the project is August 2025.

Find more information about this featured project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/canton-highway-18-pcn-6923.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

