TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Hickman County

At the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon involving deputies with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:30 p.m., deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle. The pursuit ended when the driver stopped on a logging road in the area of Round House Court in Centerville, and exited the vehicle on foot. For reasons unknown at this time, an altercation occurred, and the subject was shot by one of the two deputies on the scene. He was transported to a Nashville hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.