Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.13.23

Published: Jul 13, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 288 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Revocable transfer on death deeds.

AB 489 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Workers’ compensation: disability payments.

AB 611 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies: change in certification status: parental notification.

AB 1071 by Assemblymember Josh Hoover (R-Folsom) – Teen dating violence prevention education: online information and resources.

AB 1151 by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Los Angeles) – Community colleges: civic centers: uses: insurance.

AB 1179 by Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey) – Family law: attorney’s fees.

AB 1326 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – School district board vacancies: internet website notifications.

AB 1735 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Transit districts: prohibition orders.

SB 39 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Sierra Nevada Conservancy: Sierra Nevada Region: subregions: climate resilience and equity.

SB 290 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Domestic violence documentation: victim access.

SB 437 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Presidential elections: candidates.

SB 467 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Community colleges: apprenticeship or internship training programs.

SB 510 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – State civil service: probationary periods.

SB 652 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Evidence: expert testimony.

SB 748 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Disability access and information: local government: notice.

SB 790 by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) – Public records: contracts for goods and services.

SB 835 by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) – Baldwin Hills and Urban Watersheds Conservancy: watershed and open-space plan: report.

SB 884 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Gambling Control Act.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:

SB 275 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) – State Oil and Gas Supervisor: Senate confirmation. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

###