REVILLA EMPHASIZES THE CREATION OF RAINWATER HARVESTING FACILITIES AS LONG-TERM SOLUTION TO DRY SPELL

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Wednesday (July 12) emphasized the importance of integrating rainwater harvesting facilities in new structural development projects to provide a long-term solution to El Ñino that hits the country periodically.

"Naniniwala ako na malaki ang maitutulong nito lalo pa at may water shortage sa Metro Manila na hanggang ngayon ay pilit pa ring inireresolba kung paano magkakasya ang supply ng tubig maging sa mga karatig-bayan," the veteran lawmaker remarked.

Revilla filed Senate Bill No. 990 or the "Rainwater Harvesting Facility Act of 2022" in August last year in the hopes of abating the effects of the recurring El Niño phenomenon.

The bill seeks to mandate the establishment, management, maintenance, and regulation of rainwater harvesting facilities in all new institutional, commercial, industrial, and residential development projects in Metro Manila.

Project developers whose project area is more than 100 square meters shall reserve, develop, and maintain the said facility. Meanwhile, project developers of proposed commercial, industrial, and residential development or any residential multi-dwelling units with land area of more than 1,000 square meters must submit a Rainwater Management Plan (RMP) as part of the site development application and approval process.

"Ang rainwater harvesting ay isang innovative technology na napatunayang epektibo sa maraming bansa sa pagresolba sa problema sa tubig, tulad sa India na nairaraos nila ang kakapusan sa tubig dahil sa pag-iipon lamang ng tubig ulan--kung tutuusin mas madalas ang pag-ulan sa Pilipinas kumpara sa kanila pero nagagawa nila.", he added.

Revilla also said that the El Niño is a recurring natural phenomenon that needs a long term solution and he believes that rainwater harvesting will greatly mitigate its effects.

"Lagi namang nangyayari to eh. Kaya dapat pinaghahandaan natin at ginagawan ng solusyon. Hindi puwedeng naghihintay na lamang tayo sa mga mangyayari at pinanonood na lamang kung sino ang nais na makialam at magbigay ng tulong sa problema sa supply ng tubig, ang dapat ay umaksiyon tayo at itong rainwater harvesting ang nakikita kong makakatulong sa long term solution," the solon said further.

According to reports, the water level of Angat Dam and five dams in the country has already dipped below minimum operating level due to the dry spell currently being experienced in the country.