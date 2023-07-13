PHILIPPINES, July 13 - Press Release

July 13, 2023 Villanueva: As PH pursues further growth, don't forget MSMEs Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva reiterated his push for financial aid for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enhance their competitiveness and make them a sustainable backbone of the Philippine economy. "Marami po sa ating MSMEs ang may abilidad pero walang access sa mas malaking puhunan para mapalago ito," Villanueva said as the country celebrates the National MSMEs week. "Anuman pong ayuda sa MSMEs, ay may potensyal na magdala ng doble o higit pang benepisyo para sa ating ekonomiya," he added. Villanueva earlier filed Senate Bill No. 138 or the MSME Stimulus Act, which will create a program to extend assistance, and strengthen and facilitate the growth and development of MSMEs for regional job generation. A highlight of the measure is the creation of a stimulus contingency fund that may be tapped for job-generating industries affected by disasters, public health emergencies, armed conflict and other related contingencies. The bill also mandates the Department of Finance through the Social Security System to provide wage subsidies to cover all or a portion of the wages of qualified MSMEs affected by emergencies, upon compliance with certain conditions. Villanueva said the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic should prompt the government to help MSMEs become resilient and disaster-proof during a crisis. While comprising around 99.5% of business which accounts for 64.67% of employment in the country, the senator pointed out that support for MSMEs remains wanting. A report by the Asian Development Bank showed that financing support for Philippine MSMEs amounts to a mere $23 billion, a far cry from the $78 billion Vietnam provides to its own MSMEs. Aside from the MSME Stimulus Act, the Majority Leader has other proposed bills to provide support for MSMEs such as the Simplified Procedures and Provision for Tax Relief to Micro Enterprises and. Strengthening Access to Credit of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Villanueva is a co-sponsor and co-author of the Institutionalization of the Shared Service Facilities Project for MSMEs. Villanueva said that while employment figures are going up, much needs to be done especially for the MSME sector that strives to thrive on its own. "We often refer to MSMEs as the lifeblood of the economy, but we must not forget they need a lifeline, too, to survive and grow," Villanueva said. Villanueva: Sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng bansa, MSMEs huwag kalimutan! Muling itinutulak ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva ang pagbibigay ng tulong pinansiyal sa Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) para mapalakas ang kanilang pakikipagkumpetensiya at manatiling backbone ng ekonomiya ng bansa. "Marami po sa ating MSMEs ang may abilidad pero walang access sa mas malaking puhunan para mapalago ito," pahayag ni Villaneuva kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng National MSMEs week. "Anuman pong ayuda sa MSMEs, ay may potensyal na magdala ng doble o higit pang benepisyo para sa ating ekonomiya," dagdag niya. Nauna nang inihain ni Villanueva ang Senate Bill No. 138 o MSME Stimulus Act na magbubuo ng isang programa para magpaabot ng tulong at palakasin at padaliin ang paglaki at paglago ng mga MSMEs para magkaroon pa ng mas maraming trabaho sa iba't ibang rehiyon ng bansa. Layunin ng panukalang bumuo ng isang stimulus contingency fund na maaaring gamitin para sa mga job-generating industry na naapektuhan ng sakuna, public health emergencies, armed conflict at iba pang kaugnay na mga pangyayari. Minamandato rin ng panukala ang Department of Finance sa pamamagitan ng Social Security System na magbigay ng wage subsidies para mapunan ang lahat o bahagi ng sahod ng kuwalipikadong MSMEs na naapektuhan ng emergencies, basta't sumunod sila sa mga kondisyon na nasa batas. Dahil sa mga aral ng COVID-19 pandemic, sinabi ni Villanueva na dapat maging maagap ang gobyerno sa pagtulong sa MSMEs para maging matibay at disaster-proof sila sa panahon ng krisis. Bagama't mahigit 99.5% ng lahat ng negosyo sa bansa ang mga MSMEs at nagbibigay ng 64.67% na trabaho sa ating mga manggagawa, iginiit ng senador na kulang pa rin ang suporta ng gobyerno sa MSMEs. Sa report ng Asian Development Bank, $23 bilyon lang ang binigay na suporta ng pamahalaan para sa MSMEs, malayo sa $78 bilyon na ibinigay ng gobyerno ng Vietnam sa kanilang MSMEs. Maliban sa MSME Stimulus Act, naghain din si Villanueva ng iba pang mga panukala na magbibigay suporta para sa MSMEs tulad ng Simplified Procedures and Provision for Tax Relief to Micro Enterprises at Strengthening Access to Credit of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Si Villanueva ay co-sponsor at co-author rin ng Institutionalization of the Shared Service Facilities Project for MSMEs. Habang tumataas ang employment figures sa bansa, sinabi ng Majority Leader na marami pang kailangang gawin para umunlad ang MSME sector. "We often refer to MSMEs as the lifeblood of the economy, but we must not forget they need a lifeline, too, to survive and grow," sabi pa ni Villanueva. ****** http://legacy.senate.gov.ph/lisdata/3784634287!.pdf