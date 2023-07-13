Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,752 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the controversial drag performance

PHILIPPINES, July 13 - Press Release
July 13, 2023

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the controversial drag performance

As a woman of faith, I admit I personally find this regrettable. Alam ko madami ding miyembro ng LGBTQIA+ community, persons of faith among them, find this regrettable. However, I also caution against the use of this incident to deny rights and protections to a community that has long been marginalized and excluded.

I wish for self-reflection, compassion and healing for both the religious and LGBTQIA+ communities. Our platforms should build bridges.

The struggle for SOGIE Equality continues.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the controversial drag performance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more