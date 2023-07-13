Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the controversial drag performance

As a woman of faith, I admit I personally find this regrettable. Alam ko madami ding miyembro ng LGBTQIA+ community, persons of faith among them, find this regrettable. However, I also caution against the use of this incident to deny rights and protections to a community that has long been marginalized and excluded.

I wish for self-reflection, compassion and healing for both the religious and LGBTQIA+ communities. Our platforms should build bridges.

The struggle for SOGIE Equality continues.