FOR YOUNG AMERICANS, LEAVING HOME MAY BE THE KEY TO ADDICTION RECOVERY AND RELAPSE PREVENTION.

40-60 percent leaving addiction treatment to return home relapse within 30 days of treatment, 85 percent within a year of leaving treatment.
Many of our staff came to treatment as young people, recovered, and found their calling. They are avatars of addiction recovery, canaries who went down the coal mine of addiction, and survived.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Addiction to substances has been classified as a disease and chronic brain disorder, rather than a behavioral choice or character defect, by medical authorities in 1956, 1987 and 2011. The persistent, recurring nature of addiction—defined as complex interactions involving neural circuits, genetics, the environment, and life experience—explains the high relapse rate among those in recovery.
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, the relapse rate for those grappling with addiction is 40-60 percent, compared to recurrence of 50-70 percent for those with hypertension and asthma. Several studies confirm that 40 to 60 percent of those treated for addiction disorders relapse within 30 days of leaving treatment, and 85% within a year of leaving treatment.( NIDA. 2023, March 9. Treatment and Recovery. https://nida.nih.gov/publications/drugs-brains-behavior-science-addiction/treatment-recovery on 2023, July 14) Effective Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) protocols, yet to be evaluated in longitudinal relapse studies, are expected to reduce these staggering numbers.
New Leaf Detox and Treatment in Laguna Niguel, CA has treated hundreds of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 26 for opioid addiction and substance abuse disorders. The center’s gold standard of treatment which includes detox, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), intensive wraparound inpatient care, and aftercare treatment at its outpatient facility, The Grove, has helped many patients maintain recovery long after they leave treatment. “There are common denominators among graduates of our program who remain sober,” said Josh Hamburg, CEO of New Leaf and The Grove. “They’re aware that they could relapse at any moment, they reject addiction as a viable option, and they’re motivated to stay in recovery by any means,“ he said.
Hamburg believes that leaving one’s familiar environment may be an important key to recovery and staying sober, especially for young people without career and family obligations. “Relapse plays itself out in predictable ways. A patient leaves our treatment center, flies home, and faces an onslaught of triggers from dealers to enablers. People calling their dealers from the airport on their way home, after three months in rehab out of state, is sadly not an anecdote,” he said. Acutely sensitive to the risk of relapse, New Leaf and The Grove implement comprehensive aftercare plans of support and tools, including sending patients home with life-saving overdose reversal medication.
Hamburg says recovering from addiction is a profound journey to self-actualization for many. “They reinvent their lives in new spaces, away from familiar triggers, in community with others also in recovery, until they are entrenched in sobriety and fortified against relapse.” He notes that most young people who leave treatment and maintain sobriety find their vocation in addiction treatment. “Many of our clinical and administrative staff came to treatment as young people, claimed recovery, and found a calling in addiction treatment. They are avatars of addiction recovery, canaries who went down the coal mine of addiction, and survived. The common thread is they all had to leave home to save themselves,” he said.
Case Study 1: Bryce P_ left Texas at the age of 23 in 2015. Now Operations Director at a treatment center, Bryce said leaving home was essential to his recovery. “If it were easy for me to leave treatment and return home, I would have. If I had friends, loved ones, or using buddies within walking/driving distance who I could manipulate into co-signing my using, I would have. Being 1500 miles away from home removed those options. Leaving the safety and comfort of home and everything I knew gave me a clean slate. I was able to begin again, in a place with no hurt feelings or broken promises, no one who resented me for lying or betraying them. Any relationships I formed would be from a sober, and therefore sane and rational baseline. Starting from zero helped me maintain sobriety by giving me a newfound sense of belonging and identity, away from the previous one I’d spent my whole life cultivating. I grew to love myself as a person, possibly for the first time, and I hold a fondness in my heart for this place that changed me. I found meaningful work helping others, and I met the women who became my wife here. Leaving home saved my life and gave it back to me,” Bryce said.
Case Study 2: Alex H_ left West Virginia at age 25 in 2017. Now an Admissions Director at a treatment center, he said leaving home was a game changer in his quest for sobriety. “Home was where I used, and drank, and partied. My whole addiction-enabling environment was there. The temptation was very strong, and there wasn’t enough separation to implement coping skills to resist those urges. Leaving my home environment gave me enough space and time to alleviate the shame and guilt I had built up surrounding my family, my marriage, my employment, and all the things that had deteriorated while I was using. Coming to an environment that I was lucky enough to land in, in California, has been essential to maintaining my sobriety. The recovery community and culture here is much more substantial than where I came from. There is living evidence, live witness, and electricity about being sober in this community, it makes you feel glad and happy that you did it and shows you that you can have fun while maintaining sobriety,” Alex said.
Informed by dozens of compelling redemption stories like these, New Leaf Detox and Treatment and The Grove are striving to help young Americans from around the nation overcome addiction with treatment for recovery, sobriety, and relapse prevention. As part of their outreach, they sponsored public service campaigns on Viewpoint, narrated by actor Dennis Quaid, on PBS stations nationwide.
