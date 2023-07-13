- Docket Number:
- FDA-2023-D-2436
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The management of manufacturing changes presents many challenges for human cellular therapy or gene therapy (CGT) products due to the complexity of these products. We, FDA, are providing you, sponsors of Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs) and applicants of Biologics License Applications (BLAs) for CGT products, with recommendations regarding product comparability and the management of manufacturing changes for investigational and licensed CGT products. The purpose of this guidance is to provide FDA’s current thinking on 1) management and reporting of manufacturing changes for CGT products based on a lifecycle approach, and 2) comparability studies to assess the effect of manufacturing changes on product quality.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2023-D-2436.