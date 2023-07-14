The Judicial Council of California has released a timeline of events with regard to the construction of a new courthouse in Quincy. The new structure is projected to be just over 53,000 square feet and contain three court rooms. It has a projected cost of nearly $101 million. A lot size of approximately 1.88 acres is required. Construction completion is estimated for January 2029.
You just read:
What’s the timeline for the new courthouse site selection and construction? Not for a while
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.