Clemency for two, including another commutation of an LWOP sentence

The Supreme Court today granted Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for permission to commute the life-without-parole sentence of Carlos Cano and to pardon Roy Sarver for a 1968 conviction of attempted second degree burglary and second degree burglary. A court recommendation is constitutionally required before a governor can grant clemency to anyone who has been “twice convicted of a felony.”

