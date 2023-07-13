Frank Azar Billboards Designed by Colorado Students to Fly High All Summer Long

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Colorado’s largest personal injury law firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., is celebrating the winners of its recent billboard contest, whose creations will be flying high against the backdrop of the state’s beautiful landscape all summer long.

Announced in April 2023, the billboard contest sought entries from students aged 18 or younger across Colorado. The firm’s founding attorney Frank Azar described the contest’s goal, saying, "It’s important to encourage young people in their creative endeavors. This billboard contest is one way to help those who may be interested in pursuing a career in commercial art or design." Accordingly, along with prime placement on a Frank Azar billboard, the winning designers also won a $2000 grant for themselves and a $1000 grant for their school.

The winners, announced in May 2023, were Trail F. from Greeley whose billboards can be found at Hwy 287 S/O Cherry St ES NF And 10th St W/O 59th Ave NS WF; Max B. from Colorado Springs whose billboard is at 1233 N Academy 150' S/O San Miguel ES SF; Olivia S. from Colorado Springs who secured a billboard placement at 222 S Limit St At Vermijo St WS NF; Khaylana M. from Pueblo whose billboard graces 2150 Lake Ave 20' N/O Aqua St ES SF; and Nell C. from Denver whose billboard is up at 451 S Federal Bl 100' N/O Virginia St WS SF.

"We received an overwhelming number of entries for the contest," says the firm’s spokesperson. "Each entry had the charm and honesty that can only sprout from the imagination of a young creative. The passion that the students had for the contest was clear as day and we had a hard time picking winners due to the sheer amount of talent on display. Everyone here at Frank Azar & Associates would like to thank the students who took part for taking the time to create and send in their submissions. We wish all winners and all participants alike, the best of luck for their future and hope the initiative prompts all to further pursue their passion for graphic design. To view the selected billboard designs, visit Frank Azar Billboard Contest."

Established in 1987, Franklin D. Azar & Associates started with the singular guiding principle of "providing resolute and effective legal representation for our clients – so that they can receive full and fair compensation for their injuries." Today, after nearly 40 years defending its clients in Colorado and national courts, the law firm has represented over 50,000 personal injury victims and recovered over $2.3 billion for them.

The firm’s practice areas include accidental injuries resulting from car accidents, motorcycle accidents, big truck accidents, rideshare accidents, pedestrian accidents, bad faith claims, workers’ compensation, product liability, class action, and all typesof personal injury cases. Its recent notable lawsuits include investigating USAA (United Services Automobile Association) for denial and underpayment of coverage claims pertaining to medical bills from auto accident injuries and multiple lawsuits against State Farm for demonstrating bad faith conduct in serious injury cases.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates also holds the distinction of winning numerous awards throughout Colorado. It was included in the list of the Best Law Firms in the country by US News in 2019. Attorneys at the firm have also made it into the Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and Top 25 Class Action Trial Lawyers in the nation. The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys ranked the firm among the Top 10 best attorneys by client satisfaction in the country.

The law firm’s professional distinctions mirror the reception it has received over the years from Colorado residents. The law firm’s Aurora office has an impressive overall rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 from over 1300 reviews with clients praising the care and attention they received from its attorneys, the responsive communication, and the favorable results it was able to secure for them.

Readers can get in touch with the Colorado personal injury law firm at (800) 716-9032 or inv@fdazar.com to schedule a free consultation. For more information, visit the firm’s website.

