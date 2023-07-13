LE GSM Reveals ERASE 4 GOOD: Eco-friendly, to definitively erase data, rapidly and securely, without damaging the device
We are proud to launch the first hardware solution for total and definitive data erasure to meet the needs of companies, administrators, and operators.”PARIS, FRANCE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LE GSM, a leading player in the French electronics refurbishment market, has just announced the launch of Erase 4 Good, an innovative hardware solution ensuring total, rapid and definitive data elimination, regardless of its initial state.
— Lionel UZZAN, CEO of LE GSM
Founded in 2012 by Lionel Uzzan, LE GSM specializes in the reconditioning electronic devices (computers, tablets, phones, games consoles, etc.), a market which has seen strong growth in recent years.
LE GSM:
• Collects over 100,000 products a year from carriers, distributors and individuals
• Reconditions the products collected
• Resells the products on consumer platforms (Backmarket, Cdiscount, Fnac, Boulanger, etc.) or professional platforms (Dipli, Comparecycle, etc.).
Until now, the WEEE processing sector, linked to the recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment, received products for dismantling and destruction, but there was a risk of undeleted data. LE GSM is revolutionizing the reconditioning market by offering the first solution, Erase 4 Good, which makes it possible to permanently delete all data from any electronic device, functional or not, without destroying it.
With this innovation, LE GSM R&D team will process several thousand devices a day by using a machine that is auto-protected in lead casing, consumes little electricity and is equipped with closed cooling water and oil circuits. This eco-friendly machine consumes only six kWh. As well as saving energy, reconditioned devices can be reused, rather than crushed and recycled.
"We are proud to launch the first hardware solution for total and definitive data erasure to meet the needs of companies, administrations and operators managing volumes of data to meet both environmental challenges and those linked to data protection. We are already working on the next innovation, which will combine AI and robotics to boost the number of products processed per day and their recyclability", says Lionel UZZAN, CEO of LE GSM.
Erase 4 Good will also revolutionize sensitive data security by offering a data erasure solution certified by the independent laboratory Adisa. It targets professionals in the defense sector, telecoms carriers, government entities and more largely all companies that need to erase data completely.
LE GSM will be at ITAD 2023 in Scottsdale (AZ) on July 18th to present its new service.
About LE GSM
Founded in 2012 by Lionel Uzzan, LE GSM is a leader in refurbished electronics. The company now carries all its operations in France but is planning to open a subsidiary in the US to offer this new and exclusive service. LE GSM collects over 100,00 devices (smartphone, tablets, smartwatches) each year, refurbishes and resells them to carriers, distributors and individuals in Europe. LE GSM is revolutionizing the refurbishment market with the first data erasure solution, Erase 4 Good. This innovative and environmentally-friendly hardware solution ensures that data is completely, quickly and permanently erased, avoiding the destruction of devices.
For more information, visit https://erase4good.com/
