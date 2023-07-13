Governor Phil Scott Directs Temporary Regulatory Relief to Expedite Emergency Response and Infrastructure Rebuild

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today signed an addendum to his Emergency Declaration (Executive Order 03-23), which directs state agencies and departments to provide specific and temporary regulatory relief to expedite the state’s response to damage resulting from the severe storms continuing to impact the state.

“This historic rainfall and flooding have caused catastrophic damage to infrastructure across the state, and destroyed homes and businesses,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Securing and rebuilding roads and critical infrastructure needs to happen quickly to keep Vermonters safe. To move as quickly as this response requires, we need to pause certain requirements and waive specific restrictions that can delay this important work.”

Under authority provided by the state of emergency, the Governor is providing certain temporary regulatory relief critical to response and recovery work, including for:

timely access to gravel and rock fill, asphalt and concrete for road and infrastructure repair;

facilitating commercial motor vehicle operations needed to support emergency relief efforts transporting supplies, goods, materials, equipment, and fuel into Vermont;

facilitating transportation of materials and equipment; and

professional service licensing flexibility.

For more information, click here to view Addendum 1, Regulatory Relief for Infrastructure Rebuild.

The Governor will consider additional regulatory relief and action to ensure the state can promptly respond to the significant damage and rebuilding efforts.