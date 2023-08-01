WWII Spy Thriller Takes the Fight to the Nazis with a Cultural Twist
CARAVANS IN THE DARK by B.K. Oldre
Anthony Doerr's All the Light We Cannot See meets Kristin Hannah's The Nightingale in new WWII-era thriller Caravans in the Dark by B.K. Oldre. In this modern era marred by geopolitical tensions and persecution on a variety of fronts, this book is sure to resonate with readers fascinated with the harrowing stories of those who stand in the face of oppression.
— Kirkus Reviews
Fifteen-year-old Jana’s Romani’s family leads a nomadic life, traveling and trading horses in Czechoslovakia. When her family relocates to Prague one step ahead of the Nazi invasion, Jana, before she knows it, is taken in by a group of freedom fighters. Assigned a job in a Prague castle where secret messages are hidden inside of clocks, she rises to the perilous task of smuggling them in and out, passing them between the Resistance and their allies.
After the Nazis close all Czech colleges and universities, Jana and two of her peers—her Resistance contact, Otto, who was the first in his family to attend college, and a fellow student, Albert—are even more determined to free their country from the Nazi oppressors. All three will face danger at every turn and be forced to make desperate choices as they learn that this fight will cost them more than they ever imagined.
In this coming-of-age story set in extraordinary times, Jana and her friends strive to find love and their place in the world—even as they fight the Nazi occupation of their country.
Not only does Oldre keep readers on their toes with an unpredictable, serpentine narrative and nuanced, grey characters that blur traditional lines of good and evil, her deep knowledge of the region and time period keeps readers enthralled from start to finish. “Caravans in the Dark is everything historical fiction ought to be,” says Peter Geye, author of The Ski Jumpers.
“At once fascinating in its period detail, epic in scope, and impossibly rich, it not only brings the past to resplendent light but also illuminates the foibles of our contemporary moment. On top of all this, it’s a novel fairly bursting with characters to fall in love with. What an accomplishment from a writer who can seemingly do it all.”
Oldre’s characterization of the Romani people paired with her at once both efficient and descriptive prose also shines light on a group often overlooked in historical fiction. “By creating an unlikely heroine,” says Habiba Hadziavdic, author of Antigypsyism and Film, “B. K. Oldre captures the centuries-old persecution and suffering of the Romani people that culminated in Porajmos, the genocide committed against the Roma during WWII. Jana encapsulates crucial elements of the recurring prejudice against the Roma, and at the same time illuminates a reality in which Roma cease to be nonhuman.”
Perfect for history buffs, those interested in learning about new cultures and even readers just looking for a well-written coming-of-age tale, Caravans in the Dark more than carves out a spot for itself in a crowded genre.
Caravans in the Dark is available on Amazon and other retail outlets where books are sold.
“Overall, this historical novel has a compelling premise, tackling an underrepresented story of the Second World War. . . . Oldre’s impressive research shines in the descriptions of Romani life and traditions.” —Kirkus Reviews
“Deeply researched and tenderly rendered, B. K. Oldre’s Caravans in the Dark captures a not-often-told World War II story—that of the persecution of the Romani people in Czechoslovakia. Readers of historical fiction and those interested in WWII stories will find much to admire.” —Linda Kiss, author of Tasa’s Song and A Ritchie Boy
About the author:
A former Librarian, Bonnie (B.K.) Oldre has always loved books. Her library card was a prized childhood possession. In the summer, she spent hours at the library happily turning pages with fingers wrinkled from playing in the adjacent city swimming pool. Reading transported her to a new world. She was interested in everything. Some favorites included the Hardy Boys, Sherlock Holmes stories, and later, Agatha Christie’s novels. She developed a life-long passion for writing when one of her poems was published in her high school's anthology.
Bonnie has a B.A. degree in English Literature, and an M.L.I.S. degree. She studied writing at the University of Minnesota and The Loft Literary Center.
A life-long resident of Minnesota, she and her husband have two grown sons and a tribe of grandchildren. She lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Bonnie writes historical mysteries set in Minnesota, and also writes historical fiction as B.K. Oldre. Visit at https://bonnieoldre.com.
