RESULTS Technology Ranked on Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation
It’s an honor to, once again, be included on this prestigious list. We receive awards like this solely because of the professionalism and dedication of our team.”OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RESULTS Technology has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
— Patrick Murphy, President, RESULTS Technology
For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.
MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Channel Futures is pleased to name RESULTS Technology to the 2023 MSP 501.
“It’s an honor to, once again, be included on this prestigious list. We receive awards like this solely because of the professionalism and dedication of our team,” said Patrick Murphy, President and CEO. “To be recognized for our successful business model tells us we must be doing something right!”
This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.
“The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The MSP 501 ranking doesn’t award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor.”
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”
Background
The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is a family-owned, award-winning provider of managed IT compliance & cybersecurity services to the banking industry. RESULTS provides fully outsourced or supplemental technology services, layered cybersecurity services, backup & business continuity, disaster recovery testing, audit and exam support, employee phish training, multifactor authentication and more. RESULTS has been helping community banks reduce risks and achieve operational efficiency for more than 25 years. RESULTS is the endorsed IT Service Provider of core processors Data Center, Inc. (DCI), Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI), FPS GOLD and the Community Bankers Association of Kansas.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. They provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.
Darla Liebl
RESULTS Technology, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube