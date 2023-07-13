TUESDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman, NASA Administrator Nelson to Announce New Federal Contracting Records Set by the Biden-Harris Administration at NASA

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, July 18, at 9:30 a.m. (EDT), Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) , joined by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and Deputy NASA Administrator Pam Melroy will announce the results and gains in the FY2022 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard, including NASA’s rating, at an event hosted by NASA.

The annual scorecard is an assessment tool that measures how well federal agencies reach their small business and socio-economic prime contracting and subcontracting goals. The prime and subcontracting component goals include targets for small businesses, small disadvantaged businesses, service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, etc.

Every fiscal year, the SBA works with each federal agency to set their prime and subcontracting goals, and their grades are based on the agreed-upon goals. Each federal agency has a different small business prime contracting goal. The SBA ensures that the sum total of all the goals exceeds the 23 percent target established by law.

NASA’s Karla Smith Jackson, deputy chief acquisition officer and assistant administrator for procurement, and Glenn Delgado, associate administrator for the agency’s Office of Small Business Programs, as well as small business leaders who work with NASA, will also attend.

WHAT: Press Conference on FY2022 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard Results

WHO: BA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Deputy NASA Administrator Pam Melroy

WHEN: Tuesday, July 18, at 9:30 a.m. (EDT)

WHERE: NASA HEADQUARTERS, Earth Information Center, East Lobby, 300 E St., SW, Washington, D.C.

RSVP: Press must RSVP for the event to Tiffani.Clements@sba.gov no later than two hours before the start of the event. Please also let us know if you need an accommodation. Note that press who need to set up cameras should arrive at 8:45 a.m. EDT.



