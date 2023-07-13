Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,650 in the last 365 days.

Miromatrix Poster Voted Best in Congress at the 2023 American Transplant Congress; Jack Lake Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced that its poster entitled Initial Preclinical Evaluation of a Bioengineered Kidney was selected Best in Congress at the recent American Transplant Congress (ATC).

"We appreciate the opportunity to present our kidney work at ATC, and it was an honor to receive the Best in Congress acknowledgment," said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., Miromatrix CEO. "Thanks to our talented team of scientists, including David Lo, for advancing our work to someday provide new options to the thousands of patients who need a kidney transplant."

Also at ATC, Jack Lake, MD, Miromatrix Medical Director, received the American Society of Transplantation's (AST) 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award - the Society's highest honor – recognizes Dr. Lake's outstanding achievements and contributions to the AST and the field of transplantation.

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.


Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
Christina Campbell
612-924-3793
Christina@media-minefield.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Miromatrix Poster Voted Best in Congress at the 2023 American Transplant Congress; Jack Lake Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more