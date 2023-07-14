Finagle.com Launches New Feature Allowing for Search of Registered Sex Offenders

Finagle

Users can now view registered sex offenders near any address in the United States.

NASHVILLE, TN, US, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finagle, a real estate service that provides homebuyers and homeowners with the latest data-driven tools and resources, today announced the launch of a new registered sex offender feature.

With just a few clicks, users can now search for registered sex offenders near any address within the United States. This feature provides profiles on registered sex offenders, including their name, address, and other relevant information.

"We are committed to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date data available to our users," said founder David Repas. "The registered sex offender feature is just one more way we are working to keep our users safe and informed."

Finagle aims to provide homebuyers, homeowners and real estate investors with comprehensive information about properties that large real estate websites, such as Zillow and Redfin, do not offer.

"We believe that knowledge is power, and this new feature gives our users the power to make more informed decisions,” said Repas.

For more information about Finagle, visit https://www.finagle.com.

About Finagle

Finagle is a real estate service that provides homebuyers, homeowners and real estate investors with comprehensive information about properties that large real estate websites do not offer. The service gives users access to schools, crime rates, registered sex offenders, nearby places, commute times, demographics, flood zones, elected officials, and much more. The service is currently available on a preview basis at www.finagle.com.