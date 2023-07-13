Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,652 in the last 365 days.

Altus Group to Announce Q2 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Altus Group executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

Q2 2023 Results Conference Call & Webcast
   
Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET)
Webcast: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/
Live Call:   1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990)
Replay:  https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/
   

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,800 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group
(416) 641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Altus Group to Announce Q2 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more