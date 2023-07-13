Submit Release
FinWise Bancorp to Host Second Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call on Thursday, July 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MURRAY, Utah, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 results after the market close and host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast.

The conference call will be held at 5:30 PM ET on that day to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.   

A webcast replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.     

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.   

Contacts:
investors@finwisebank.com
media@finwisebank.com        


