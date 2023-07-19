The luxury fashion brand DEIJIDESIGN has expanded its physical store locations to Mona Niko Gallery in Mission Viejo Ca.
Located at The Shops At Mission Viejo, the gallery features an array of luxury fashion brands offering both accessories and apparel.
DEIJIDESIGN is made for the confident woman. One who has a love for life, and one who knows where she stands in this world”HOLLYWOOD , CA , UNITED STATES , July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DEIJIDESIGN’s unique and vibrant collection is on display and available for purchase at the gallery.
— Mark Schwartz - DEIJIDESIGN Creative Director
“We are always looking for quality products from around the world that feature art in their work, and DEIJIDESIGN’s uniqueness and artistic aesthetic caught my eye,” Mona Niko, owner of Mona Niko Gallery states.
DEIJIDESIGN is also available online at DEIJIDESIGN.com, through Facebook and Instagram’s Shop, and is actively in the process of branching out on a national and international basis. The luxury fashion brand’s expansion to California comes with the formation of a key media relationship with the Jeremiah Show in Santa Barbara, California. Jeremiah Higgins, President and Executive Producer of The Jeremiah Show for almost a decade interviews A-list celebrities including actors, musicians, entertainers, and fashion influencers, which reaches an audience of 500,000 avid listeners. Additionally, the company is in the process of expanding its social media presence through additional key celebrity influencers.
“We at Evolve Entertainment and The Jeremiah Show Radio Network are thrilled to be working with DEIJIDESIGN,” Higgins expresses.“Their commitment to excellence, responsibly sourced, highest quality Italian fabrics and the passionate people behind the brand make our new partnership a perfect match. We look forward to spreading the word about DEIJIDESIGN!" he concludes.
Featured in Asia’s July 2023 edition of Elle Magazine for their gorgeous gold Bellissima heels, a comfortable and elegant open-toe pump along with their Arrow Gold Sneakers, DEIJIDESIGN’s apparel and accessories are curated at the same factories as other top Italian fashion brands such as Prada, Gucci, and Balenciaga.
DEIJDIESIGN is led by the legendary Creative Director Mark Schwartz and his career in the fashion industry spans almost 40 years. Notably, he is the protege of art and fashion icons, Andy Warhol and Roger Vivier. Until Warhol’s untimely death in 1987, Schwartz would meet with Warhol on a weekly basis to sketch and talk fashion as they became close friends.
Known for his exquisite and unique design of women’s heels, Schwartz's resume includes collaborating with prominent fashion houses Balenciaga, Gucci, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Versace, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Valentino, and Charles Jourdan Hermes. Schwartz has also personally designed footwear for celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Madonna, J-Lo, Halle Berry, Sharon Stone, Katy Perry, Jackie Kennedy-Onassis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone plus many more.
DEIJIDESIGN has received numerous accolades within the last year from fashion magazine elites including Harper’s Bazaar, LA Weekly, Shuba Magazine, LadyGunn Magazine, Madame Fiagro, Solstice Magazine, Fashion Mannuscript, and Glamour Magazine for the release of their first apparel at February 2023 New York Fashion Week–a beautiful custom denim jacket featuring a colorful bejeweled DEIJIDESIGN emblem set in golden placque.
Furthermore, DEIJIDESIGN first New York Fashion Week Show in September of 2022 also made Elle Magazine for their custom-curated Cleopatra Signature Bag, which features a circle pattern of beige, pumpkin, and red tones with black accents. It is this unique and gorgeous bag that sparked the company’s strategic partnership with original ‘shark’ Kevin Harrington from the hit T.V. show Shark Tank.
Released only a few months later in February, Louis Vuitton’s x Yayoi Kusama Collection similarly resembles DEIJIDESIGN’s Cleopatra Signature Bag with its “uncertain’ influence of a circle pattern. Ultimately, solidifying DEIJIDESIGN’s rise in the fashion world as a fashion trendsetter over the last year with Schwartz’s acknowledgment that, “Great minds think alike.”
