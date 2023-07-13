MEDIA ADVISORY: Shellfish Cultivation Lease Review Committee to hear challenge to lease approval

The Shellfish Cultivation Lease Review Committee to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City.

The committee is meeting to decide a Third-Party Hearing Request submitted pursuant to G.S. 113-202(g) by Lukens Island Timber Enterprises, LLC challenging the potential lease to Changing Tide Renovations, LLC. The meeting will be held in-person only, and there will not be an opportunity for public comment.

Division of Marine Fisheries staff will provide a brief, preliminary overview and orientation regarding the lease. Afterward, the committee will hear oral arguments from the petitioner, division staff, and the lessee, and will deliberate and vote on an outcome.

Documents pertaining to the meeting can be found online at https://www.deq.nc.gov/news/events/shellfish-cultivation-lease-review-c….

Changing Tide Renovations, LLC (Charles Allen, agent), applied for a 3.72-acre bottom lease and water column lease in South River. A public hearing was held on Feb. 15, 2023, and the Division director approved the lease on April 5. The Division received the Petition for Third-Party Hearing Request on May 4.