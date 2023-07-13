Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.4 Million In Career Training Grants To Laredo Area Schools

July 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced six Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $2.4 million to four Laredo-area schools to support career and technical (CTE) training programs. Presented by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the grants will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train more than 800 students for high-demand careers.

"The State of Texas continues to invest in career training opportunities, ensuring Texans across the state are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in good-paying careers and support our thriving, diverse workforce," said Governor Abbott. "Texas students will receive comprehensive training and career development because of the support provided by the Texas Workforce Commission through funds provided by the Texas Legislature. Our students are our state's future, and together we are creating opportunities for every Texan to succeed."

“These JET grants illustrate how employers and educational institutions can work together to train the next generation of Texans for critically in-demand jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This investment will boost the economy in the Laredo area and entire state of Texas.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Laredo College.

The six JET grants include:

Laredo College: a $336,300 grant to purchase and install equipment to train 200 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

a $492,165 grant to train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with Laredo College

a $90,789 grant to train an initial 90 students in HVAC installation in partnership with Laredo College

three grants:
$712,500 for equipment to train 130 students in automotive services in partnership with Laredo College
$497,610 for equipment to train 130 students as dental assistants in partnership with Laredo College
$294,941 for equipment to train 130 students in HVAC installation in partnership with Laredo College

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

