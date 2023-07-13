Lane closures on U.S. 59 south of Avoca begin on Monday, July 24

Posted on: July 13, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – July 13, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 59 one mile south of Avoca in the coming weeks you need to be aware of a lane closure that may slow down your trip.

Crews will begin replacing the bridge on U.S. 59 one half at a time beginning on Monday, July 24, weather permitting. The roadway will be reduced to one lane with a lane width of 9-feet-6-inches. Trucks with wide loads traveling north of the work zone will be directed to use Iowa 83 and trucks with wide loads traveling south of the work zone will be directed to use U.S. 6. You will be directed across the bridge with temporary signal lights.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: For general information about this project contact Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or [email protected]