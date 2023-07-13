Media Release: College and Career Success Coordinators Provide Academic and Career Supports and Help Students Transition to College

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Community College System announced that current and prospective community college students across the state now have access to College and Career Success Coordinators to provide them with academic and career supports and assist them with the transition to college. Through Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) funding, the Success Coordinators have already served more than 1,000 students and helped nearly 400 students develop career and academic plans.

College and Career Success Coordinators work alongside existing community college staff to provide students with:

Academic support, including navigating learning platforms, goal setting, creating academic plans, and time management strategies.

Transition support for students entering community college.

Advising, including success coaching, course collection, troubleshooting, promoting self-agency, career planning, and getting to college completion.

Resource referrals on and off campus, including tutoring, financial aid, Adult Education services, housing services, scholarships, workforce opportunities, and community supports.

“The transition to college can be daunting, but now Maine students have access to College and Career Success Coordinators to help them manage that transition with ease and get the help they need to succeed at school and beyond. Success Coordinators are there to help students problem solve and assist them with everything from academic planning to housing and job opportunities,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

Maine Adult Education awarded more than 1,000 high school credentials to adult learners last year, and many of these learners continued their education at Maine’s community colleges. Students earning their high school credentials in 2020-25 qualify for up to two years of free community college, paying nothing in tuition or mandatory fees. Success Coordinators refer students to resources on campus, the state’s Adult Education programs, or partner agencies in the community to help them succeed in their college studies.

Prospective and current students can find the dedicated College and Career Success Coordinator in their county here.

“The College and Career Success Coordinator was a huge help to me,” said Jessica Piela, a student in the Respiratory Therapy Program at Kennebec Valley Community College. “She helped me navigate college without making me feel ashamed or judged. I may not have continued my career path if it wasn’t for her and her support.”

“I’ve worked in adult education and college academic support for over 15 years, and I am so happy to continue to serve these students as they take the next steps on their educational journey,” said Audrey Kimball, the Success Coordinator for York County Community College.

Since the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan took effect in October 2021, the Mills Administration has delivered direct economic relief to nearly 1,000 Maine small businesses, supported more than 100 infrastructure projects around the state to create jobs and revitalize communities, and invested in workforce programs estimated to offer apprenticeship, career and education advancement, and job training opportunities to 22,000 Maine people.

For more about Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, visit maine.gov/jobsplan.

To read the bios of Maine’s Career Navigators and College and Career Success Coordinators, and learn more about the programs, click here.