Hilmar delivers on the life-changing power of dairy

/EIN News/ -- Hilmar, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., one of the largest cheese manufacturers in the U.S. and a global supplier of high-quality whey ingredients, today unveiled a new company logo and brand identity. The company is unifying under the brand name, HilmarTM. This evolution further supports its purpose of “improving lives together” by delivering on the full nutritional and economic value of dairy.

“The new identity aligns with the company’s expanding role in the markets it serves,” said David Ahlem, Hilmar’s president and chief executive officer. “When the company started in 1984, the founding dairy farm families were simply looking for a more equitable way to compensate dairy farmers and bring quality products to market. Now we are a leading global supplier with a passion and commitment to the future reflected in our new look,” Ahlem said.

“We’re proud of our heritage, and those core values of fairness, ethical business conduct and commitment to quality dairy products are deeply embedded in Hilmar. Our reach and impact stretch far beyond our plants,” he said.

Hilmar’s new brand identity reflects its commitment to “improve the lives of everyone we touch, including consumers, customers, business partners, employees and the communities where we live and work,” Ahlem said. “We believe we’ve just begun to tap the full life-changing power of dairy.”

The introduction of the new HilmarTM brand identity also marks the integration of the company’s cheese and ingredients businesses. Ahlem said that in 2004 the company built and promoted a dedicated ingredient brand.

“Today, however, we’re well known for both cheese and ingredients. So, we want to put all our strategic thinking and investment behind one master brand,” he added. “Whether its cheese or ingredients, our intent is to build on our heritage and find innovative, new ways to use the power of dairy to improve lives.”

The new logomark features a milk droplet that’s being split into two products: cheese and whey ingredients. The design also reflects the concepts of nature, farmland and sustainability. “We take our role as stewards of the land and environment seriously,” Ahlem said. “This new brand reflects our commitment to investing in technologies and processes that reduce our carbon footprint and make efficient use of all our resources.”

The new logo went live on the company website July 12 and will be highlighted in the company’s exhibits at the IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo July 16-19, 2023 and the CheeseExpo in April 2024.

About Hilmar ™

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. uses the power and promise of dairy to improve lives together. We provide health and nutrition for consumers, contribute to brand success for our customers, create opportunities for employees, support independent milk producers and improve the communities where we live and work. With a focus on collaborative product innovation, real-time scalability and a progressive approach to sustainability, Hilmar TM is a global leader in efficiently producing functional cheese and whey ingredients at scale. We deliver high-quality products to customers in more than 50 countries. Founded in 1984, Hilmar operates manufacturing plants in Hilmar, California and Dalhart, Texas. A third state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dodge City, Kansas, will open in 2024. For more information, visit www.hilmar.com and Linked In @Hilmar.

