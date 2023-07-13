GoldFinX Revolutionizes Gold Mining Industry with Mercury-Free Operations
We’ve always been mercury-free since the beginning, and now we are recognized as experts in this field.”SINGAPORE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoldFinX, a pioneering Fintech company specializing in financing projects in the Artisanal and Small-Gold Mining (ASGM) and semi-industrial industries, proudly announces a major breakthrough in its operations. After years of meticulous fine-tuning, GoldFinX is receiving recognition from government and industry authorities as leaders in mercury-free mining procedures and is being asked to expand its scope within the Ivory Coast and beyond.
GoldFinX’s commitment to environmentally-clean procedures within the semi-industrial market has long been a driving force behind its operations. According to COO Francois Dumont, “We’ve always been mercury-free since the beginning, and now we are recognized as experts in this field. Our newly perfected system is not only quicker and more efficient than even most traditional methods, but it also ensures the highest standards of environmental responsibility.”
The GoldFinX Mercury-Free Operations rely on a combination of mechanical and manual ore extractions, batch or continuous processing, gravimetric concentrate separation, sizing and screening of ore/concentrate, sophisticated secondary separation via new technologies, non-toxic chemical smelting, and superior impurity elimination. This streamlined and scalable process maximizes profitability and facilitates the remediation and rehabilitation of used sites.
While GoldFinX aligns with traditional extraction methods, employing tools such as excavators and jackhammers, the company has introduced groundbreaking primary gravimetric separation technologies at their sites. The extracted concentrate is securely transported to a nearby lab within a maximum radius of three hours.
At the lab, the concentrate undergoes a series of advanced procedures, including vibrating screening, batch concentration, reverse polarity shaking table treatment, and magnetic pulsed air separation. The resulting super concentrate is meticulously documented before undergoing smelting using a unique blend of non-toxic chemicals on a gas or induction kiln. The final product is subjected to karat testing and weight documentation before being sold as doré. “This innovative process not only results in higher karat quality through superior impurity elimination but also streamlines the process, enhancing profitability. Mercury-free operations facilitate the upkeep of used sites, leading to more efficient site rehabilitation,” comments COO Francois Dumont. “Our focus is not just on responsible mining but also on positively impacting the environment and the communities we serve.”
GoldFinX’s mercury-free gold mining process represents a significant game-changer for the industry, providing a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable approach to gold extraction. The company’s unwavering dedication to responsible mining practices and the betterment of the communities it serves is exemplified through this groundbreaking achievement.
GoldFinX is a pioneering Fintech focused on transforming the Gold Mining Industry in high-potential regions of the world. GoldFinX aims to empower mining communities, drive economic development, and positively impact the gold mining sector by introducing innovative solutions and fostering sustainable practices at any scale.
