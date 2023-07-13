Submit Release
Flint Monarchs defeat GIE Immortals 74 – 37 in second round play at United Cup

Rookie players help boost Monarchs to victory

Our rookies DaNasia Hood and Kaela Webb played huge and there play was the difference maker tonight.”
— Drey Wynn
SANTIAGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs picked up there second win with a 74 - 37 victory over the GIE Immortals at the FIBA United Cup Invitational in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

“In my opinion, the GIE Immortals are the best team at the United Cup, but to see our true rookies DaNasia Hood and Kaela Webb turn a corner this game was very rewarding for me as a coach,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.

Former Ohio State University star Ameryst Alston had a game high 15 points, former University of Southern California standout Aliyah Mazyck posted 14 points, former University of Florida Gulf Coast player Kaela Webb scored 14 points and former Texas State University star DaNasia Hood recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

“We have endured some adversity since our arrival in the Dominican Republic, however, it has brought out the best in this team and the players have pulled together,” said Wynn.

Jennifer Pena scored 11 points to lead the Immortals.

Box Score

United Cup Invitational team notes: The Flint Monarchs record is (2-0) and the Immortal record is (1-1). Ameryst Alston leads the United Cup Invitational in scoring at 18.5 per game.

Flint’s next game is against the Santo Domingo Indias on Thursday July 13 at 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS

The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.

