Largest Powerball Jackpot of the Year Now Up to Estimated $875 Million

Saturday drawing marks third largest Powerball jackpot in game history

JACKSON, MISS. – The Powerball® jackpot has climbed to an estimated $875 million with an estimated cash value of $441.9 for the drawing Saturday, July 15. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night: 23-35-45-66-67 and Powerball of 20.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history, behind the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from January 2016 and the record-holding $2.04 billion from November 2022.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19 drawing for a win of $252.6 million in Ohio. Saturday’s drawing will be the 37th in the jackpot run. The longest Powerball jackpot run has been 41 drawings.

Check your numbers

There are nine ways to win both Powerball and Millions® making it important for players to check their numbers. Several prizes for both games remain unclaimed.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

$30,000 ticket purchased from Circle K on Bienville in Ocean Springs for the Jan. 17 drawing expires July 16, which means the player has until 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, to claim.

$10,000 ticket purchased from Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street in Philadelphia for the March 28 drawing expires Sept. 24.

ticket purchased from Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street in Philadelphia for the March 28 drawing expires Sept. 24. $10,000 ticket purchased from Sai Quick Stop on West Wortham Road in Saucier for the July 11 drawing expires Jan. 7, 2024.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

$1 million ticket purchased from Sprint Mart on Highway 72 West in Corinth for the April 3 drawing expires Sept. 30.

$100,000 ticket purchased from Keith's Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier for the July 8 drawing expires Jan. 4, 2024.

The Friday, July 14, drawing of the Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $560 millionwith an estimated cash value of $281.1 million, and the Thursday, July 13, drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $55,000.

