Sports Analytics Market

Rising use of on-field data to evaluate team performance, track players individually and optimize individual player strength anticipated the market demand.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Sports Analytics Market Reach to USD 6.376 Billion by 2026 | Top Players Such as - Tableau, Trumedia & Sportradar." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global sports analytics market was valued at USD 425.76 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 6,376.45 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.40% from 2019 to 2026.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 227 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6226

Growing demand for real-time data access, rise in amount of on-field data, and surge in demand for predictive insights into fan preferences drive the growth of the global sports analytics market. However, high maintenance and investment costs and lack of awareness about technology in sports hinder the market growth. On the other hand, availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions and rise in demands of analytics for complex data streaming create new opportunities in the market.

The global market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into software and services. In terms of deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on application, it is divided into marketing/sales, video analysis, fan engagement, team performance & training sports, player analysis & health assessment, and other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6226

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global sports analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to automation solutions are cheaper than solutions and are faster to deploy. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 42.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2018, contributing more than half of the global sports analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its highest share in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to the increase in the adoption of these systems due to enhanced security features provided by the on-premise model. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the different services provided by the cloud.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6226

Based on region, Europe held the major market share, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share of the global sports analytics market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The region is expected to adopt sports analytics at a high rate to bring great improvements in players performance and the team performance. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players profiled in the sport analytics market analysis are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Stats Perform, Nielson Sports, Tableau Software, SAS Institute, Opta Sports, Trumedia Networks, and Sportradar AG.

Buy Complete Report (227 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/293a8cc43add5a25096c92771cfc91d6

Impact of covid-19 on Sports Analytics Market:

● The outbreak of Covid-19 has greatly affected the sports analytics industry, affecting raw material supply chain, disrupting supply chain, and increasing inflationary risks on product.

● However, the increase in e-gaming has made a positive impact on the demand for sport analytics.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.