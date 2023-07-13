VelocityEHS Named a Leader in First EHS Software Mid-Market Green Quadrant Outtake by Independent Analyst Firm

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader by the independent analyst firm Verdantix in its first Product Benchmark: EHS Software Mid-Market Green Quadrant Outtake. The new report is designed to support smaller enterprise companies looking to shortlist EHS software vendors with strong capabilities for mid-market customers. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform distinguished itself with solutions that integrate best practices, deliver strong fundamentals in regulatory intelligence, safety, and compliance, and deliver an accelerated time-to-value.

“It doesn’t matter the size of your company, the challenges of EHS & ESG at every level require an enterprise grade platform. This new Verdantix report validates the efforts VelocityEHS has made to democratize responsibility for health, safety, sustainability and resiliency across the organization,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Thanks to our state-of-the-art AI-driven Accelerate® platform, and proprietary ActiveEHS® methodology, even small and mid-market size companies can run expert-level EHS & ESG programs that achieve outstanding outcomes.”

According to the report, authored by Verdantix analysts Chris Sayers with Bill Pennington, “The compliance challenges facing mid-market firms are mounting and, in an age of increasing focus on ESG, the repercussions of getting EHS wrong are sizeable.” The report continues, “Reliance on Excel and internal databases increases the risk of erroneous data, extends reporting and data aggregation timeline, leaving the door open for major errors in EHS reporting.”

Software vendors analyzed in the Green Quadrant report were measured against a mix of technical and functional capabilities, including:

database design and data integrations

mobile solutions and business intelligence (BI)

configurability and user interface (UI)

audit and inspection management;

chemical management, training, ergonomics

incident management and management of change

safety management and occupational health (OH)

EHS compliance and risk management;

ESG and sustainability management;

air emissions, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,

hazardous waste, water, and wastewater management



“If you are looking to move the needle on EHS or ESG, you owe it to your team to take a good look at VelocityEHS. Velocity is one of just a small number of vendors to be named a Leader in both the broader EHS Software Green Quadrant and this new EHS Software Mid-Market Green Quadrant Outtake,” said Matt Airhart, President of VelocityEHS. “We are well-positioned to help you solve the specific business challenges you face today; and as you grow, to scale and keep pace with the size of your opportunities.”

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing:

ESG

Safety

Industrial Ergonomics

Control of Work

Health

Operational Risk

Environmental Compliance



The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2023 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.