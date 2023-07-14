Indulge in summer flavors at Topside Terrace. Curated by Chef Percy Oani
Our shared plates concept at Topside Terrace invites guests to embark on a culinary journey where exceptional flavors and beautiful presentations take center stage.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Republic San Diego Autograph Collection is delighted to announce the arrival of a sensational dining experience tailored for those seeking a remarkable summer culinary adventure. At Topside Terrace, the picturesque venue overlooking downtown San Diego's vibrant skyline, guests can immerse themselves in a captivating selection of shared plates meticulously crafted by acclaimed Chef Percy Oani.
Designed to captivate both the eyes and taste buds, the menu at Topside Terrace offers an array of exquisite, shared plates that embody the essence of summer. From the Roasted Beet Salad with creamy Burrata Cheese and the Crisped Brussels Sprouts with a smoky Chile Agave Sauce, to the refreshing Hamachi Ceviche Agua Chile featuring Avocado, Pickled Radish, Jalapeño, and Tortilla Sticks, and the tantalizing Caribbean-Style Beef Spring Rolls filled with Mozzarella, Guacamole, and Jerk-Spiced Aioli, each dish is a work of art, delivering a delightful explosion of flavors.
"Our shared plates concept at Topside Terrace invites guests to embark on a culinary journey where exceptional flavors and beautiful presentations take center stage," said Chef Percy Oani. "Our carefully crafted menu is designed to create a dining experience that leaves a lasting impression and creates unforgettable memories."
With its breathtaking views, inviting ambiance, and culinary creations that showcase the best of summer, Topside Terrace at Hotel Republic is the ultimate destination for those seeking an extraordinary dining experience. Whether it's savoring the Citrus Marinated Halibut Ceviche with a refreshing Sidewinder (Basil Hayden Bourbon, Aperol, Carpano Antica, Angostura Bitters), delighting in the Crispy Tempura Vegetables with a spicy Oaxacan the Line (Corralejo Reposado Tequila, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Agave, Angostura Bitters), or indulging in the mouthwatering Shrimp & Steak Nachos with a smoky El Señor (Serrano-infused Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Hibiscus Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime), every moment spent at Topside Terrace is an opportunity to indulge in the finest flavors of the season. And with live music events on some nights, there's always something to enjoy at this rooftop hotspot. In addition to their delicious food and drinks, Topside Terrace also offers daily happy hours, wine tastings, fashion shows, and other exciting events throughout the year.
Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy at Topside Terrace at Hotel Republic and experience a summer dining adventure unlike any other. For more information, the full menu, and to make a reservation, please visit the Topside Terrace dining page on hotelrepublicsd.com or call (619) 398-3100.
About Chef Percy Oani:
Chef Oani is a seasoned chef with a passion for food and a commitment to using local and sustainable ingredients. He has worked at several prestigious restaurants in San Diego, including Roy's Waterfront Restaurant and The Shores at La Jolla Shores Hotel. His creative and innovative cuisine is inspired by his Filipino heritage and his travels around the world. In his current role as the Executive Chef of Hotel Republic, he oversees the hotel's signature restaurants, Topside Terrace and Trade Lobby Cafe and Bar, manages culinary operations, and creates a menu that showcases the best of San Diego's summer produce. Additionally, he collaborates with the hotel's management team to develop new dining experiences that appeal to both locals and visitors.
About Hotel Republic:
Hotel Republic San Diego Autograph Collection is a premier luxury hotel in downtown San Diego that offers exceptional service, stylish accommodations, and outstanding culinary offerings. Its signature dining outlets, Trade Lobby Cafe and Bar and Topside Terrace Restaurant, are the perfect places to enjoy a meal or a drink. Trade Lobby Cafe and Bar is a modern cafe and bar with a wide selection of coffee, cocktails, and craft beers. Topside Terrace Restaurant is a rooftop restaurant with stunning views of the city skyline known for its California cuisine with a focus on fresh, local ingredients, weekend brunches, and live music events.
