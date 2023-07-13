Global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Is Expected to Reach $2.48 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Autonomous operation without any human intervention, low maintenance costs, and reliability of robotic pool cleaner drive the growth of the global robotic pool cleaner market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the global robotic pool cleaner market. Swimming activities were decreased in residential and commercial areas, owing to social distancing norms, which affected the market demand.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global robotic pool cleaner market generated $740.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Autonomous operation without any human intervention, low maintenance costs, and reliability of robotic pool cleaner drive the growth of the global robotic pool cleaner market. Moreover, high expenditure on leisure activities including swimming and trips led to increase in the demand for robotic pool cleaners in residential and commercial applications. This is owing to its easy installation and minimal maintenance costs, which presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the global robotic pool cleaner market. This is due to the implementation of the global lockdown, which put temporary closure to manufacturing facilities of robotic pool cleaner.

• Also, the pandemic disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to difficulty in supply of raw materials. Swimming activities were stopped in residential and commercial areas, owing to social distancing norms. These factors, in turn, affected the market demand.

• On the other hand, increase in e-commerce sales led to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global robotic pool cleaner market based on type, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hotels segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty electronics stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global robotic pool cleaner market analyzed in the research include Aquatron Robotic Technology, Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. Ltd, iRobot Corporation, KOKIDO, Mariner 3S AG, Maytronics, Milagrow HumanTech, Pentair, Polaris, and Zodiac Pool Systems.

