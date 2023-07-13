Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Named to CRN’s Inclusive Leadership Network

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales to its inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list for 2023. For the first time, CRN is recognizing executives from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose commitments to inclusive leadership are making an impact across the IT channel.

“Laura has contributed extensively to several of our Employee Resource Groups, including Step Forward, a program that focuses on helping women develop leadership skills and men to understand how they can create change,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “She also helped launch and leads our Step Together program, developed to inspire and bring together women in the office technology industry for support, collaboration and inspiration. Congratulations to Laura on this well-deserved accolade.”

The CRN 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list honorees are passionate about promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) across their areas of influence. With this recognition, CRN honors these individuals for their unwavering dedication to inclusivity in the channel and the greater technology industry.

“I am very proud to have earned a place on this important list,” said Blackmer. “To me, diversity and inclusion means being in an environment where there is a diversity of thought, backgrounds and circumstances so that when I walk into a room I feel comfortable, and I feel there’s enough diversity of thought to have a meaningful, powerful discussion. I’ve benefited from working for leaders who also believe in an inclusive culture and allowed me to grow, thrive and be heard, which enabled me to be part of a company’s success in a meaningful way.”

Blackmer’s extensive list of awards also includes being named “Best Female Executive” seven times at the Frank Awards, The Cannata Report’s annual awards that highlight excellence in business technology. She has ranked on Tiger Paw Software’s Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry two years in a row. Blackmer has also been named to CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list five times and is a three-time Channel Chief. In addition, she is a member of CRN’s Women of the Channel Senior Leadership Forum and the Colorado State University Business Leadership Council.

“We are so excited to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on their passion and commitment to inclusivity across the channel. Because of their transparent leadership, our work environments are safer and more accepting places where everyone can feel comfortable showing up as the best version of themselves each day,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is a more caring and compassionate place because of them, and we look forward to seeing what great things they do next.”

The 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the July issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting July 10.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Visit The Channel Company online and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

# # # # #

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us