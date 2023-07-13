Frank Rogers Law Firm: Durham and West Yorkshire Set Zero Casualty Record for E-Scooters

/EIN News/ -- Bromborough, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bromborough, England -

The Department of Transport recently published statistics on e-scooter accidents, which have raised concerns over the safety of this increasingly popular mode of transportation. The report, which is based on national police reports from June 2021 to June 2022, reveals a worrying 37% increase in the number of collisions involving e-scooters, which resulted in 12 deaths.

In light of these findings, Frank Rogers, a well-known specialist driving solicitor who serves clients in England and Wales, has commented on the findings to address this issue. Rogers is able to assist its customers in England and Wales with their legal needs.

"It's true that e-scooters are growing in popularity, and that's understandable as many people see them as a convenient and greener form of transport," says Frank Rogers. "However, last year's headline figures are a cause for concern. It is not yet clear how the data presented in the most recent report from the Department of Transportation will influence the direction of public policy. My team and I will keep a close watch on this area for any announcements," he adds.

While e-scooters offer significant benefits, such as reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions, there are valid concerns regarding safety that need to be addressed. The recent pattern of an increasing number of fatalities caused by accidents involving e-scooters highlights the necessity for changes in both regulations and infrastructure so that we can keep up with the increasing popularity of e-scooters.

According to an analysis by the Frank Rogers Law Firm, Durham and West Yorkshire stand out as the places in the UK with the fewest reported road casualties because there have been zero casualties in these areas.

Lincolnshire and Staffordshire are tied for second place because each county suffered only one fatality, according to the report. The Metropolitan Police reported the highest number of casualties, with the capital accounting for nearly a third (32%) of the national total.

The Nottinghamshire, and Avon and Somerset police forces each reported 6% of the national total, leaving the Metropolitan force with a highly unenviable first place.

Frank Rogers, a solicitor who specialises in cases involving motor vehicles, brings a wealth of experience to his practice. He has a long history of representing clients in driving cases in both the Magistrates Court and the Crown Court. By placing a strong emphasis on both his client care and his advocacy skills in court, he has garnered a stellar reputation in the legal community for his client-centered approach and exceptional legal services.

Frank Rogers Law Firm offers free initial consultations for any motoring offence, mostly providing expert legal guidance to individuals facing challenges such as a Notice of Intended Prosecution for Speeding or a potential totting up ban. The firm's commitment to keeping abreast of developments in motoring law ensures that clients receive the most relevant and up-to-date legal advice.

About Frank Rogers Law Firm:

Frank Rogers Law Firm is a leading legal practise specialising in driving and motoring-related cases in England and Wales. With a strong focus on client care, trial advocacy, and extensive experience in the field, Frank Rogers and his team provide expert legal guidance and representation to individuals facing motoring offences.

He can provide invaluable support and guidance during court appearances, from preparing clients for the legal proceedings and advising on the appropriate demeanour to equipping them with the necessary knowledge to navigate the courtroom environment. This preparation is crucial in presenting a solid defense and maximising the chances of a favourable outcome.

