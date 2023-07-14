Next Day Access Colorado Springs Receives Funds for AEDs
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Government awards Next Day Access Colorado Springs funding to purchase automated external defibrillators.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pikes Peak Area Council of Government awards Next Day Access Colorado Springs funding to purchase automated external defibrillators.
The Pikes Peak Area Council funds allowed Next Day Access Colorado Springs to purchase AEDs for their staff to have available in their offices and in their vehicles when traveling. Employees are First Aid and CPR certified and can provide peace of mind for those at a higher rate of sudden cardiac arrest, stroke, or heart attack, possibly saving lives.
Many of whom Next Day Access Colorado Springs serve customers at an older age or have limited mobility. They sell and install wheelchair ramps, grab bars, stair lifts, walk-in showers, and more, all of which help individuals stay safe and independent in their homes.
“Next Day Access has been an ongoing partner funded by the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging through the Older Americans Act funding,” said Jody Barker, Director of PPACG. “The Next Day Access team knows the community's needs and continues to do a nice job serving older adults, and our Regional Advisory Council acknowledges this.”
“We are in the business of helping people, specifically people with health complications,” said David Beiner, CEO of Next Day Access Colorado Springs. “If we can offer another way to provide safety, we want to be able to do so. The technicians, office staff, and myself are equipped with the AEDs, whether on the road or at the office.”
To learn more about Next Day Access Colorado Springs, visit their website: www.nextdayaccess.com/colorado-springs-co
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting nextdayaccess.com.
