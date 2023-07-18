American Syringomyelia & Chiari Alliance Project (ASAP) Conference Explores Complex Neurological Conditions
This event serves as a platform to facilitate interdisciplinary dialogue, promote research initiatives, and ultimately improve the lives of individuals impacted by these conditions.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego CA – The American Syringomyelia and Chiari Alliance Project (ASAP) celebrates a thirty-fifth anniversary in San Diego, CA with its highly anticipated annual conference. The event brings together leading experts, researchers, medical professionals and individuals affected by syringomyelia (SM) and Chiari malformation (CM) and related disorders for a collaborative exchange of knowledge, insights and support.
ASAP’s 35th Annual Conference will feature an array of interactive presentations covering the latest advancements in research, treatment options and patient care. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with renowned specialists, participate in panel discussions and gain invaluable resources to enhance the management and understanding of these complex neurological conditions. Related disorders to be discoursed include cranial cervical instability, tethered cord syndrome, intracranial hypertension, basilar invagination, mast cell activation syndrome, connective tissue disorders and more.
The three-day event will be held at The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, California from July 26-28, 2023. Conference Host, Michael L. Levy, MD is the chief of pediatric neurosurgery at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego and UC San Diego School of Medicine, as well as a professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Levy’s expertise lies in the treatment of complex pediatric brain tumors and cerebrovascular malformations.
"We are excited to convene the ASAP 35th Annual Conference in San Diego, bringing together key stakeholders to foster a collaborative environment focused on syringomyelia and Chiari malformation," said Dr. Levy. “This event serves as a platform to facilitate interdisciplinary dialogue, promote research initiatives, and ultimately improve the lives of individuals impacted by these conditions."
In addition to the scientific program, the ASAP 35th Annual Conference will also feature a variety of social activities and networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect, share experiences and build lasting connections within the CM/SM community. The private opening reception will be held at the famous San Diego Zoo.
About the American Syringomyelia & Chiari Alliance Project (ASAP)
Funding more than one million dollars in research grants to date, ASAP is the leading 501(c)(3) donor- supported organization dedicated to promoting awareness, advancing research, and providing support to individuals and families affected by syringomyelia and Chiari malformation. ASAP aims to improve the quality of life for those impacted by these conditions through education, advocacy and collaborative initiatives with the medical community. For more information, please visit www.ASAP.org.
