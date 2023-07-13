Cloud API Market

The rise in the digitalization is escalating the growth of cloud application programming interface (API) market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Cloud API Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.78 Billion by 2026 | Top Players such as - AWS, Dell and CA Inc." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global cloud API market size was valued at USD 417.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 1,786.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in cloud computing adoption, improved operational efficiency & DevOps automation, and surge in adoption of microservices by organizations drive the growth of the global cloud API market. On the other hand, cloud API security issues hamper the growth to certain extent. However, rise in demand for cloud native API is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The cloud API market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, and cross-platform APIs. Based on enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, education, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the global cloud API market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the SaaS APIs segment contributed to more than half of the global cloud API market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rise in number of connected devices and smartphones that are driven by software applications across the globe, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region is one of the major reasons driving the growth of SaaS APIs segment in the market. The IaaS APIs segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during 2019–2026.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global cloud API market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2026. This is due to availability of investments among these organizations. Simultaneously, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment would register the fastest CAGR of 23.7% by 2026.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global cloud API market. This is due to adoption of cloud API at a high rate to bring great improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 23.7% till 2026. This is due to strong penetration of software-based services and increase in digitalization in developing economies such as China and India.

The key players operating in the Cloud application programming interface market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA, Inc., Dell, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO Software Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud API Market:

● The cloud API market is expected to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The cloud API helps to upload the data real time data on cloud and provides to the front line authorities such as researchers, health care professionals and government experts.

● Moreover, the global lockdown has not impacted the IT industry which as a result, the maintenance of cloud API can be possible by the service providers such as Amazon Cloud Watch API in the active outbreak across the world.

