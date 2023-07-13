Keynote Address by the Hon. Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa at the Signing and Launching of the Strategic Partnership Between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the National Bank of Samoa (NBS) (Risk Sharing Loan Facility Agreement)

SAMOA, July 13 - Reverend Mariota Siaea,

Honorable Members of Cabinet,

Members of the Diplomatic Corp,

IFC Country Manager for Australia, NZ and the Pacific Islands & your delegation,

Shareholders & Board of the National Bank of Samoa,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen

Talofa lava!

It is my pleasure on behalf of the Government and people of Samoa, to extend to Ms. Judith Green and her delegation from the IFC, a very warm welcome to Samoa.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an institution of the World Bank Group, is of course no stranger to our shores. The World Bank Group institutions including IFC have played a significant role over many years in the development of Samoa since membership in 1974.

The signing of this Agreement between IFC and the National Bank of Samoa will further strengthen our development partnership with the World Bank Group, which is important for future economic growth. Today’s event and this assistance marks a significant milestone for the private sector, let alone for a locally owned commercial bank, to access support for development.

I am pleased to note that as part of the Risk Sharing Loan Facility agreement, there will be a strong focus on assisting women in business by improving access to finance, which has been an obstacle to progression. The women in our rural villages are the real driving force in the economic and social development of our communities.

I am also delighted to know, that the Facility will have a focus on agriculture – a sector so vital to boosting our economy. Thus we look forward to developing agriculture through improved access to finance for our farmers and fishers.

The fact that this new facility will inject new money into our local economy is greatly appreciated. With a limited pool of deposits, it is always a challenge to have enough finance available to invest in developing our economy. It is growth in our commercial sector that will lead to increased investment and job creation, thus, helping to lift living standards of our people.

Like the rest of the world, Samoa has endured a global pandemic which has severely impacted local businesses and communities. But, we are very resilient people, and we have emerged bruised but very much determined to keep forging ahead. We have learned many lessons in terms of health, social and economic impacts of such external shocks. These lessons will form the basis of evolving Government policies to better deal with future events of this nature.

The Government’s priority and focus, is to provide and facilitate access to assistance for our local businesses and people through building fiscal buffers and resilience in order to rebuild confidence in our economic system. The investment by IFC will help advance economic development and provide much needed impetus to the growth of small and medium sized enterprises in Samoa, as well as job creation for our people.

Samoa needs a strong and efficient financial infrastructure to realize its full economic potential for the benefit of all. The Government aims to provide a robust regulatory framework and an enabling business environment, that will allow our financial institutions to grow and enable them to provide the best financial services to our people and businesses. The maturing of the local banking system has played a key role in the evolution of our economy as a whole. It is therefore crucial for our commercial banks, to continue to adapt to the changing global environment and to innovate in order to meet the emerging needs of our people. As one of the key financial institutions in our country, the National Bank of Samoa has contributed to progressing our economy through the provision of a range of financial services and products to the wider Samoan community.

The objective of the assistance is well aligned to the theme of the Pathway for the Development of Samoa ““Empowering communities, building resilience, and inspiring growth”.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Samoa, I acknowledge with much appreciation the assistance and the continuous support by the World Bank Group through IFC and other institutions to the development of Samoa.

We look forward to the successful implementation of this Agreement for our mutual benefit. It is my hope that this strategic partnership will grow and expand in the future.

In closing, I congratulate the Shareholders, the Board, Management and staff of the National Bank of Samoa on becoming an IFC Partner, and of course, our friends in IFC, for reaching such a historic landmark, which will bring many benefits to our local economy. I wish our visitors a pleasant stay, and safe travels on your return.

Soifua ma ia Manuia