Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus.

Numan Kurtulmus conveyed the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the Speaker to pass on his greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state once again conveyed his congratulations on the victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye.

The sides lauded the successful development of the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas, including interparliamentary cooperation. The President of Azerbaijan noted that Numan Kurtulmus’s visit would contribute to developing bilateral ties.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of strengthening the Organization of Turkic States and cementing cooperation within this organization and TURKPA.