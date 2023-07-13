To His Excellency Mr. Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Montenegro, and extend my best wishes.

We are pleased with the development dynamics of Azerbaijan-Montenegro intergovernmental relations. Today, there are good opportunities for the further expansion of relations between our countries in a number of areas, especially cooperation in the fields of energy and transport.

I believe that we will continue joint efforts to strengthen our traditionally friendly ties and fully benefit from the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Montenegro everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 July 2023