The King Center Announces Second Annual Be Love Day on July 14, 2023

A Virtual Day of Activism with Powerful Voices from Corporate, Civic, Education and Entertainment Communities

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change announces the 2023 BE LOVE Day, on Friday, July 14th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter , and www.thekingcenter.org. Be Love Day is a day to interrupt the hate that has become normalized in society by embracing one day to focus on the power of love, and to make love the new norm and goal.

This year’s BE LOVE Day includes influencers, business leaders, and social activists, who will convene to discuss important social justice issues in our global community, and devise plans to effectively address issues using nonviolent action that leaves a long-lasting, positive impact on the community.

The day of action kicks off at 10 a.m. ET, with a screening of Homesick in the Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts at The King Center. Homesick is Dr. Terence Lester and Love Beyond Walls’ documentary that compels us to engage our homeless neighbors with dignity, compassion, and love. A discussion and Q & A with Lester and Dr. Vonnetta L. West, The King Center’s Chief Content Officer will follow the screening. Register at http://homesickatlscreening.eventbrite.

The BE LOVE Day virtual program begins at 11:00 a.m. ET, with remarks from Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, as part of the opening segment. Following Dr. King's remarks there will be a 4-session experience that includes a Beloved Community Talks broadcast on the housing crisis, and a ReThink Podcast episode. The ReThink episode will feature Rev. Lennox Yearwood and will focus on 'Environmental Racism and the Price of Climate Change.'

In addition, there will be a conversation that highlights the issue of voting barriers across the globe. The panelists, which will include Executive Director of GA Muslim Voter Project, Shafina Khabani; President/CEO of National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Melanie Campbell; Executive Director of Headcount, Andy Bernstein; and CEO of Voto Latino, Maria Teresa Kumar; will discuss ways in which the global community can work together to correct this issue using a love-centered approach.

This love-centered approach will be further emphasized during a discussion with four of The King Center's Nonviolence365 trainers. This team of trainers, including Charles Alphin, Senior Trainer; Dr. Vonnetta L. West, Senior Trainer; Dr. Elizabeth Rosner, Certified Trainer; and Cierra Bobo, Certified Trainer, will engage in a conversation on 'Nonviolence365: The Prescription for the Escalating Violence in Our World House.'

The day will conclude with a live BE LOVE Day concert beginning at 4:15 p.m., featuring recording artists, Anthony David and Algebra Blessett.

“When we are working towards a win-win resolution to enact effective change in society, we must show up to the table with a love-centered mindset. You cannot fight hate with more hate, just like you cannot fight fire with more fire. You have to come in with a substance that is stronger, that is more powerful….and that’s what love is,” said Dr. Bernice A. King. “I urge everyone to join us this BE LOVE Day to learn the power of love and how it has the potential to transform everything around us when given the correct methodologies.”

For more information on BE LOVE Day, visit thekingcenter.org/belove.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

