Ceramic Tableware Market Garner Above USD 20.6 Billion, Value Surge at 6.5% CAGR By 2030

[209+ Pages Report] the global ceramic tableware market is set to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global ceramic tableware market during the forecast period owing to the high demand for these products in the countries like India and China.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Ceramic Tableware Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global ceramic tableware market size was valued at approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 20.6 billion by 2030.

The report analyzes the global ceramic tableware market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the ceramic tableware industry.

Ceramic Tableware Market Overview:

Ceramic tableware includes items such as plates and bowls made wholly of ceramic materials. Pottery, terracotta, fine China, bone China, porcelain, glazed earthenware, paper clay, and stoneware are examples of ceramics. Tableware consists of utensils, glasses, plates, bowls, mugs, vases, and other kitchenware utilized for cooking, serving food, and arranging the table. Tableware made of ceramic is also known as crockery. Numerous types of ceramic tableware, such as bone China, porcelain, melamine, and stoneware, are constructed with clay.

Ceramic tableware lends individuality and a personal touch to restaurants, hotels, and even private homes. Ceramic dinnerware and drinkware are resistant to stains and grime and are simple to clean. This porcelain mug is ideal for serving hot and chilled beverages such as tea, soup, and curd. Increasing disposable income, properties such as wear & corrosion resistance, innovative product introductions, and the expanding food & beverage industry all contribute to the expansion of the ceramic tableware market.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Ceramic Tableware market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The Ceramic Tableware market size was worth around US$ 12.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 20.6 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The increasing sales of ceramic tableware from the e-commerce platform are expected to drive the ceramic tableware market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the bone China segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the commercial purpose segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global ceramic tableware market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global ceramic tableware market include;

Tognana Porcellane

Apulum

KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH

staatliche porzellan-manufaktur meissen gmbh

Steelite International

WMF

Portmeirion Group PLC

Degrenne

Rosenthal GmbH

Churchill China (UK) Ltd.

Libbey Glass LLC

Villeroy & Boch

Kütahya Porselen

Vista Alegre

Bernardaud

Denby Pottery

Cerasind

Richard Ginori s.r.l

Royal Crown Derby

Porland

Ceramic Tableware Market: Growth Drivers

Hospitality industry growth fuels market expansion

The growth of the restaurant, hotel, and café sectors has a significant impact on the demand for ceramic tableware. Ceramic tableware is frequently preferred by these institutions due to its durability, aesthetic appeal, and capacity for heavy use in commercial contexts. The expansion of the hospitality industry worldwide drives the demand for ceramic tableware. According to Condor Limited, there are at least 91,000 hotels and motels in the United States, of which 52,000 are hotels. Collectively, they generate more than $194 billion per year. In addition, according to the Hotel Tech Report 2022, the average American hotel earns 65% of its revenue from lodging revenue, 25% from food and beverage revenue, and 10% from other sources. Therefore, the expansion of the hospitality industry is one of the key factors driving the ceramic tableware market over the forecast period.

Ceramic Tableware Market: Restraints

High manufacturing costs limit market growth

There are several stages involved in the production of ceramic tableware, including the preparation of raw materials, molding, glazing, and firing in a kiln. Due to the specialized equipment, skilled labour, and energy requirements of these processes, production costs are frequently higher. Ceramic tableware products may be more expensive and therefore less accessible to certain consumer segments as a result of price increases. Consequently, the high manufacturing costs of tableware products are anticipated to impede the development of the ceramic tableware industry over the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report Here | Ceramic Tableware Market By Product Type (Ceramic Dinnerware, Ceramic Beverageware, And Ceramic Flatware), By Material Type (Bone China, Stoneware, Porcelain, And Others), By Product (Plates, Bowls, Cups, Trays, And Cutlery), By Application (Household Purpose And Commercial Purpose), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Wholesalers, Online, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Ceramic Tableware Market: Segmentation

The ceramic tableware market is segmented according to product type, material type, product, application, distribution channel, and region.

The global ceramics market is segmented by product type into ceramic dinnerware, ceramic beverage ware, and ceramic flatware. The global ceramic tableware industry is segmented by material type into bone China, stoneware, porcelain, and others. During the forecast period, the bone China segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share. The segment's development is attributable to its characteristics, which include durability, high quality, elegance, and lightweight, among others.

The market is segmented by product into plates, bowls, cups, trays, and cutlery. On the basis of application, the global ceramic tableware market is divided into residential and commercial segments. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the segment serving commercial purposes. The segment's growth is attributable to rising demand from hotels, restaurants, and other establishments.

The ceramic tableware industry is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, wholesalers, online, and others. The online segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Due to the global proliferation of the internet and smartphones, sales of ceramic tableware through online channels are flourishing.

Ceramic Tableware Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period

Due to the high demand for these products in countries such as India and China, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global ceramic tableware market over the forecast period. Due to expanding disposable income and brand recognition, there is a substantial demand for branded ceramic tableware in the Asia-Pacific region.

The North American region, on the other hand, is anticipated to develop significantly over the forecast period. The rise in home remodeling and kitchen renovation projects is anticipated to be one of the main factors driving the US ceramic tableware market. The United States has one of the greatest rates of home renovation worldwide. Moreover, the average cost of dining room renovations is increasing. In addition, the strategic initiatives of the region's main players are anticipated to drive regional market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 20.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Tognana Porcellane, Apulum, KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH, staatliche porzellan-manufaktur meissen gmbh, Steelite International, WMF, Portmeirion Group PLC, Degrenne, Rosenthal GmbH, Churchill China (UK) Ltd., Libbey Glass LLC, Villeroy & Boch, Kütahya Porselen, Vista Alegre, Bernardaud, Denby Pottery, Cerasind, Richard Ginori s.r.l, Royal Crown Derby, and Porland among others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material Type, By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Recent Industry Developments:

In October 2022, in collaboration with the New York Tabletop Show, Jars Ceramics opens a new showroom at 41 Madison. In addition to the Wabi and Dashi collections' dark and melancholy blues, greens, and blacks, the business will also display new stoneware pieces in the Canine collection's beautiful vintage pastels. Therefore, this is expected to propel the market expansion in the region.

The global ceramic tableware market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Ceramic Dinnerware

Ceramic Beverageware

Ceramic Flatware

By Material Type

Bone China

Stoneware

Porcelain

Others

By Product

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Trays

Cutlery

By Application

Household Purpose

Commercial Purpose

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Wholesalers

Online

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Ceramic Tableware industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Ceramic Tableware Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Ceramic Tableware Industry?

What segments does the Ceramic Tableware Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Ceramic Tableware Market sample report and company profiles?

