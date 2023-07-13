Quantum Vantage Launches Groundbreaking Green Ambassador Training: Empowering In-House Sustainability Champions
YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Vantage Launches Groundbreaking Green Ambassador Training: Empowering In-House Sustainability Champions for the Future
Business transformation experts, Quantum Vantage has introduced its latest environmental initiative: the "Organisation Sustainability Champion”. This tailored training opportunity is specifically designed to cultivate in- house sustainability champions within organisations.
The "Organisation Sustainability Champion Training" programme is born out of a desire to inspire employees who are enthusiastic about sustainable practices and environmental consciousness within the businesses they run or work for.
The programme offers a concrete platform to kickstart or accelerate these eco-friendly initiatives.
The programme provides participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel as sustainability champions in their organisations. The role of these champions will be to drive sustainable changes and contribute tangibly to environmental preservation.
The programme covers an extensive range of topics, including sustainable energy practices, waste reduction strategies, sustainable procurement, and carbon footprint amongst others.
Expert trainers, armed with substantial experience in the sustainability sector, deliver practical, hands-on training directly applicable to participant organisations.
On completion of the programme, participants will be equipped to:
● Develop and implement an organisation-wide sustainability plan.
● Identify and address areas of environmental impact within their organisation.
● Advocate for sustainable practices and policies.
● Engage and educate their colleagues about the importance of sustainability.
● Monitor and report on their organisation's sustainability performance.
Beyond the environmental benefits, participants will also enhance their professional skills and career opportunities, enabling them to become valuable assets and thought leaders within their organisations.
Toni Eastwood OBE, MBA founder of Quantum Vantage stated: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Businesses in the Region to embrace sustainability and stand out in their Market in addition to offering unique career development opportunities for the
leaders of tomorrow!”
Delegates residing or working in West Yorkshire may be eligible for full funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority, managed by West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges via their Skills Connect Contract which aims to progress people within their current role or into work.
Participants will also have an opportunity to gain a Level 2 Certificate in Understanding Climate Change and Environmental Awareness, or upgrade to achieve a Level 3 in Championing Sustainability in The Workplace for an additional fee of £200.
For those interested in taking the first step towards becoming an in-house sustainability champion, they can learn more about the programme by contacting Quantum Vantage directly.
About Quantum Vantage:
Quantum Vantage is a renowned UK-based personal transformation company, dedicated to igniting the potential in individuals and businesses. Founded by Toni C. Eastwood OBE, MBA, an expert in personal development, Quantum Vantage has a proven track record in delivering transformational strategies across an array of sectors since 2016. With three decades of expertise in the field, Toni Eastwood brings a wealth of wisdom and insight to help individuals unlock their extraordinary potential, fostering personal and professional growth.
For further press information, please contact: +44 (0) 7526 499373 or hello@quantumvantage.co.uk
Toni C. Eastwood
Quantum Vantage
+44 7526 499373
email us here