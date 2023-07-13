Dypius Partners with Conflux Network, Unveils NFT Marketplace and New Game Update

/EIN News/ -- Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dypius teamed up with one of China’s biggest companies and the country’s only public blockchain, Conflux Network . It even dedicated the revamped Downtown area of WOD to its new prestigious partner.

Furthermore, Dypius revealed its much-anticipated NFT Marketplace, supporting the Ethereum and BNB Chain mainnets.

These noteworthy updates show Dypius is hard at work chasing its goal of delivering a never-before-seen metaverse experience.

Dypius Expands World-Class Partners List with Conflux Network

Dypius is an increasingly influential presence in the industry for blockchain-based applications. Its prestige comes from a versatile range of DeFi tools, NFTs, and Metaverse projects. Also, it derives from a rapidly expanding list of partners, including Kucoin, Gate.io, Coin98, Chainlink, Avalanche, MEXC, Easy2stake, and more.

Conflux Network, China's sole public blockchain, is the latest big name to join that list. The prestigious Chinese company chose Dypius’ metaverse, World of Dypians, to build unrivaled metaverse experiences.

Dypius has the honor of opening the doors to the metaverse to China’s ongoing incursion into the emerging digital economy. In return, it should gain access to a massive audience, including Conflux’s partnerships with China Telecom (350 million users), Little Red Book (“China’s Instagram” - 300 million users), and more.

World of Dypians (WOD) is a unique metaverse project incorporating cutting-edge tech, NFT integrations, and thrilling gameplay in a world without end. The partnership with Conflux Network should accelerate WOD’s development, increase its exposure, and attract global recognition.

A More Immersive Experience with Revamped Metaverse Area

Dypius followed up on the news of its recent partnership by revealing a significant development to the World of Dypians. In a recent Twitter video , the company displays the recently revamped Downtown area - a futuristic cityscape hub spanning an area of 62,500 square meters. This exciting update provides an immersive journey with elevated gameplay as part of a unique gaming experience.

To celebrate teaming up with Conflux Network, Dypius renamed the newly upgraded area as Conflux Headquarters (HQ). Moreover, its features are testaments to innovation and technological advancement, living up to Conflux’s high standards.

The Conflux Headquarters consists of six sections: the Lobby Area, Ecosystem Display Room, Educational Space, NFTs Showroom, Live Events Hall, and Game Floor. Each level introduces players to numerous and versatile opportunities, such as access to the most recent news, grants associated with Conflux, attending workshops and discussions, admiring NFTs, or exploring the latest P2E games.

Ultimately, World of Dypians and Conflux Network enable players to engage and connect with like-minded individuals while exploring this unique metaverse of limitless possibilities.

A Glimpse of the Future WOD NFT Marketplace

Lastly, Dypius announced one of the most exciting features of the World of Dypians metaverse - the NFT Marketplace.

This trading platform will become one of WOD's most visited areas by the players. Here, they can explore or trade freely some of Dypius' iconic collections, such as Genesis Land, Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) , and CAWS Timepiece, with zero royalties.

Following valuable user feedback, Dypius improved the World of Dypians NFT Marketplace to guarantee a smoother purchasing experience and a comprehensive user game account. Players can now access their NFT collections, token balances across multiple chains, rankings, and leaderboard positions from a convenient dashboard.

The marketplace has sections dedicated to minting NFTs, empowering collectors and creators everywhere. Additionally, users can join this immersive hub to trade in-game items for real assets or cryptocurrencies like $DYP and ETH. The platform provides in-depth filtering to help search for NFTs depending on various traits and details. Lastly, the WOD NFT Marketplace also enables players to stake their NFTs and enjoy considerable returns.

These updates are only the latest in a long list of ongoing developments for the World of Dypians. Its creators work actively to improve the project and deliver the best possible metaverse experience. For example, according to player feedback, the game's most recent patch resolved several bugs and introduced numerous new features to enhance gameplay.

You can dive into the vibrant World of Dypians here .

