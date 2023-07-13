Meat Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Meat Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Meat Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $1trillion in 2022 to $1.1 trillion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. Further, the market is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2027, with a CAGR of more than 5%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the meat market in 2022.



One of the driving factors behind the growth of the meat industry is the increasing consumption of meat globally. Meat, which encompasses the edible components of animals, provides essential protein, vitamins, and minerals such as selenium, niacin, and vitamin B12.

Major meat companies are Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands Inc., JBS S.A., NH Foods Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., BRF Global, Clemens Food Group, Hormel Foods Corporation, Sysco Corporation, Vion Food Group, WH Group Limited, Smithfield Foods Inc., Minerva Foods SA, National Beef Packing Company LLC, and Cherkizovo Group PJSC. These industry leaders continuously strive to enhance their market position through product innovations.

Innovative product offerings have emerged as a key trend in the meat market, with major companies investing in the development of novel products.

For example, Tyson Foods Inc. introduced the Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites and Omelet Minis in February 2021. These single-serve cups contain breakfast meats, eggs, and cheese, offering convenient and flavorful options for quick warm breakfasts or snacks. With protein content ranging from 13 to 19 grams, these products cater to different dietary preferences.

The global meat market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Raw, Processed

2) By Product: Chicken, Beef, Pork, Mutton, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

The meat market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market, encompassing its size, growth projections, market drivers, major players, product innovations, and regional dynamics. By examining key trends and market insights, this report offers valuable information for stakeholders and decision-makers in the meat industry. The report emphasizes the growing consumption of meat globally, driven by its nutritional benefits and the rising demand for protein-rich food sources. Furthermore, it highlights the influence of product innovations on market competitiveness, exemplifying how companies are developing unique offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences and drive growth.

