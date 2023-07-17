My Online Billboard Launches New Update with Enhanced Targeting Options, Tourist Marketing, and Advertising Packages

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My Online Billboard, a leading online billboard advertising platform, has announced exciting new updates to its platform, including enhanced targeting options, new tourist marketing advertising opportunities, new 3-month advertising packages, and an increase in speed and security.

The new updates aim to provide My Online Billboard users with a more robust and effective advertising experience, making it easier for businesses and individuals to reach their target audience and increase their online visibility.

The enhanced targeting options allow users to target their ads to specific demographics, interests, and behaviors, ensuring that their ads are seen by the right people at the right time. This enhanced feature will help users to optimize their advertising campaigns and improve their branding and ROI.

In addition, My Online Billboard now offers new tourist marketing advertising opportunities, allowing businesses to target tourists and visitors in specific locations. This feature is particularly useful for businesses that rely on business from the tourism industry, such as hotels, realtors, lawyers, restaurants, urgent cares, and many more. Currently, My Online Billboard offers tourist advertising to reach tourists visiting:

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Orlando, FL,

Miami, FL,

Honolulu, HI,

Las Vegas, NV,

New York, NY,

Tourists Searching For Mountains,

Tourists Searching For Cruises

Tourists Searching For Beaches

Business Travelers

To make it even easier for businesses to advertise on their platform, My Online Billboard has introduced new 3-month advertising packages. This new option provides businesses with a cost-effective way to promote their products and services for an extended period, without having to worry about monthly payments, and saves time and money. This feature is a game changer for anyone looking to grow their business.

Finally, My Online Billboard has also improved the speed and security of its platform, ensuring that users can access the platform quickly and securely, without any interruptions or security concerns.

"We are thrilled to announce these new updates to our platform," said Dallas Slough, a spokesperson for My Online Billboard. "Our goal is to provide our users with the most effective and efficient advertising experience possible, and these updates will help us achieve that. We believe that these new features will be particularly useful for businesses looking to optimize their advertising campaigns and improve their online visibility."

The new updates are now live on the My Online Billboard platform, and users can start taking advantage of these new features immediately. Visit them today at https://myonlinebillboard.com to create an account in less than 30 seconds, or give them a call at 1-800-687-8589.