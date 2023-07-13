Dr. Akoury's Raw Food Kitchen at AWAREmed to Open, Offering a Gateway to Vibrant Health and Nourishing Delights

Nutritionist Tiana crafting pure deliciousness - a mouthwatering raw food cheesecake that nourishes both body and soul. Indulge in guilt-free delights and experience the exquisite flavors of Dr. Akoury's Raw Food Kitchen at AWAREmed.

From nourishing smoothie bowls to decadent raw desserts, our menu is a celebration of pure, plant-based goodness. Embrace the power of raw food and experience the transformative flavors that will invigorate your taste buds and nourish your body.

With her passion for empowering individuals to achieve optimal health, Dr. Akoury's expertise and compassionate approach have transformed countless lives. Join her on the journey to vibrant well-being and unlock the secrets to a life filled with vitality,

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

Unleash the Power of Raw Food: Dr. Akoury's Kitchen at AWAREmed Paves the Way to Optimal Well-being and Culinary Bliss

Laughter is brightest where food is best.”
— Irish Proverb
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Akoury's Raw Food Kitchen at AWAREmed Set to Open on July 17th, 2023

AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is thrilled to announce the official opening of Dr. Akoury's Raw Food Kitchen on Monday, July 17th, 2023. This exciting addition to the center's services is set to revolutionize the way individuals approach nutrition and well-being.

Led by nutrition experts Jane and Tiana, the Raw Food Kitchen at AWAREmed is dedicated to promoting the benefits of a raw food lifestyle. With a fixed menu carefully crafted to offer a diverse range of nutrient-dense and delicious raw food options, visitors can experience the incredible health benefits of incorporating more raw plant-based foods into their diet.

"We are delighted to bring the concept of a raw food kitchen to AWAREmed," said Dr. Akoury. "Raw foods are rich in enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can support overall health and vitality. Our aim is to provide a space where individuals can experience the incredible flavors and nourishing benefits of raw foods in a convenient and accessible way."

While the menu at Dr. Akoury's Raw Food Kitchen features a variety of signature dishes, there will also be rotating specials to offer new and exciting options to customers. The focus will be on using fresh, locally sourced organic ingredients to create vibrant and satisfying meals that cater to a range of dietary preferences and requirements.

In addition to providing delicious and nutritious raw food options, the Raw Food Kitchen will also host educational workshops and cooking classes to inspire and educate individuals about the benefits of a raw food lifestyle.

The grand opening of Dr. Akoury's Raw Food Kitchen on July 17th, 2023, promises to be a celebration of health and well-being. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the extraordinary flavors and rejuvenating power of raw foods while being guided by the expertise of Jane, Tiana, and the AWAREmed team.

About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center:
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a leading integrative medicine facility founded by Dr. Akoury. The center combines the best of modern medicine with holistic approaches to provide comprehensive, personalized care. With a focus on preventive medicine, regenerative techniques, and promoting optimal well-being, AWAREmed is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve vibrant health and live their best lives.

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Improve Your Life with Smart Eating Habits and Nutritional Advice from Dr. Akoury



About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.


