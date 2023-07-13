Woman in Media-Newark Hosts its 14th Annual International Film Festival In Celebration of Women
Women in Media-Newark (WIM-N) presents Women’s International Film Festival two weekends, July 27 – 30th and August 3th – 6th. Free and open to the public.
The lineup for our 14th annual Woman’s International Film Festival is epic, and are presenting our most aggressive film festival 2023!”NEWARK, NJ, US, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Media-Newark (WIM-N) will hold its 14th annual Women’s International Film Festival July 27 – 30th and August 3th – 6th in person and virtually in celebration of women's global achievements.
Woman In Media – Newark is dedicated to promoting the work of women filmmakers from around the world, and to providing a platform for their voices to be heard. The festival will feature a variety of films that explore the full range of the human experience, from drama to documentary. With a nod to the recent Roe V. Wade US Supreme Court ruling, motherhood and sexual and reproductive health and rights are examined through the lens of a number of our film makers. Gender based violence and gender inequality are evidenced in various ways, from sexual servitude to forced marriage, as does the plight of indigenous women. This year’s film shorts offer images of independence and personal triumph for women who swim with sharks, thrive despite physical disability, compete in major sports, excel in business, and explore nature. Themes of human trafficking, body image, and political persecution round out the program.
The festival opens on July 27th at the Cranford Theater with a global stories of women overcoming adversity, featuring “Finding Enok…,” that looks at the hidden colonial history of a family in the Dutch East Indies. The T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center in Red Bank, NJ will host the festival on July 28th with a program looking at the lives of women from 8 countries, featuring “I Am the Revolution,” an empowering portrait of three determined women in the Middle East who are leading the fight for gender equality and freedom. On Saturday, July 29th the festival returns to the Newark Museum with a program on motherhood, featuring “Birthing Justice,” a film that examines the structures and systems that determine the mortality of Black women and their babies. Following the screening of Birthing Justice there will be a panel on Black women’s mortality moderated by Marcia Brown, J.D. July 30th, the first of two virtual days will feature “Destiny Concealed…,” the story of the Eagle Academy Charter School.
The second week of the festival features Aug. 3rd at Papillon & Co. screening“50/50,” that looks at the division of labor in families, Aug. 4th at Express Newark “At Your Cervix,” a documentary exploring OB/GYN medical education programs and how their legacy has created a culture of non-consent in gynecology, and August 5th at the Newark Public Library, “Two Faced: Gender Inequality in the Bahamas,” that examines the ways that gender inequality impacts the lack of female representation in Parliament, marital rape, gender-based violence, and equal work for equal pay. The festival closes with a virtual screening on Aug. 6th featuring “My House,” a historical, behind the scenes look at the lives of women in Hollywood.
“The lineup for our 14th annual Woman’s International Film Festival is epic, and are presenting our most aggressive film festival 2023,” offered festival director Pamela Morgan. She added, “The integrity of the stories being told, the cinematography and the timely themes are all compelling and offer insights into the women’s world experience, as well as into our very souls.”
We will once again pay tribute to significant people in the community for their community service. Community Service Awards will be given to activist/educator Kaleena Berryman, advocate Barbara Bell Coleman, gallerist/educator Dawn Delikat, activist Caren Demyen, educator/artist Antoinette Ellis-Williams, educator/poet Evie Shockley, educator/activist Deborah Smith-Gregory, and activist Nancy Zak.
For more information email info@wim-n.com, visit https://wim-n.com, or call 973-996-8342.
About Women In Media-Newark:
Women In Media – Newark is a not for profit organization that advocates for and educates the public about issues affecting the lives of women using film, video and new media as our platform. Merging culture and academia, we rally behind our sisters who courageously struggle to assume leadership roles in the film industry with their conscious effort to present a balanced image of women, dispelling the stereotypes and changing public perception of their sisters worldwide.
