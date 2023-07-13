EMU Faculty of Pharmacy 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester Graduates Take Their First Steps Into The Profession

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Pharmacy organized an oath-taking ceremony for 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester graduates. The ceremony took place on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 at 11:00 at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall.

Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar, Health Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora, Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Faculty of Pharmacy Vice Deans, faculty members and graduates attended the event.

The ceremony commenced with a Moment of Silence and National Anthem and continued with a speech delivered by Negin Chamani Golzar, 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester Pharm-D program’s top student.

“Be Ethical and Honest”

Delivering a speech during the ceremony, EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar said: “Dear colleagues, I welcome you all. Today, you are stepping into your professional life with this oath and a new era is beginning for you. The old mortar pharmacy period, which the pharmacist himself prepared and applied to his patient, no longer exists. We are faced with pharmacy where modern methods are applied. Pharmacy covers different fields such as cosmetics, herbal products and other health products as well as the purpose of patient healing. You have received a very good and comprehensive education. You should adopt lifelong learning as a principle by constantly following the rapid change and development in the profession. While you are practicing your profession, you will be intertwined with people. Be ethical and honest. Good luck to you all”.

“May Science Be Your Guide”

Another speech was delivered by Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel who provided information regarding EMU and underlined the fact that up to today, EMU has over 75 thousand graduates all over the world. Prof. Dr. Demirel stated that the new pharmacists who have completed the training process will transition to their professional life with the oath they will take today. Noting that EMU has been appreciated by different institutions of the world in terms of quality, research and services it has created over the years, Prof. Dr. Demirel said that EMU was recently ranked among 150 universities in the world's best young universities rankings made by THE.

Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Demirel continued his worlds by saying: “Today we are gathered together to celebrate tour success and pride. You received a world-class education at a very good university and graduated as a pharmacist. Our children are our everything. You, parents, have entrusted your children to the right address, to us. We train them at world standards and send them to you. Congratulations to all our graduates, may science be your guide”.

Following the opening speeches, Faculty of Pharmacy Pharm-D program’s top student was presented a souvenir by Prof. Dr. Demirel. The ceremony continued with oath certificated being presented to the students by Prof. Dr. Demirel, Prof. Dr. Koşar, Prof. Dr. Malkoç, Prof. Dr. Gökçora, Prof. Dr. Kılıç, Vice Deans and faculty members.

Nearly 70 Young Pharmacists Took Oaths

Nearly 70 young pharmacists took oaths during the oath-taking ceremony which was attended by Faculty of Pharmacy B-Pharm and Pharm-D program students. Graduates have taken their first steps in their professional life by swearing that they will use all their knowledge and skills to protect the health of patients throughout their professional lives, that they will not abuse their profession, and that they will treat patients of all religions, languages ​​and races equally and fairly. The ceremony ended with the tossing of the caps after the reading of the oaths.